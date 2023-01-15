Stipe Miocic Reacts To Ciryl Gane/Jon Jones News

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic seems to be inching closer to a return to the Octagon after almost two years away.

Miocic hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. An immediate rematch seemed on the table following the defeat, but it didn’t come to fruition due to a series of circumstances.

Almost two years after the loss to Ngannou, the possibility of a rematch with Ngannou seems lost for Miocic. This is after the UFC released Ngannou following a long contract dispute.

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will square off for the now-vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. The fight could arguably bring stability back to the division that has been a bit wobbly amidst Ngannou’s injury and contract disputes.

Miocic wants title redemption and recently called his shot against the Jones/Gane victor.

Stipe Miocic Wants The Jon Jones/Ciryl Gane Winner

In a recent tweet, Miocic teased his potential return to the UFC Octagon.

“March 4th – I like it,” Miocic tweeted Sunday. “I got winner in July.”

UFC President Dana White claimed during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference that Miocic’s return is up in the air due to issues in Miocic’s personal life. He didn’t specify the exact issue, although Miocic recently mourned the loss of his father.

Before the loss to Ngannou, Miocic won his trilogy with Daniel Cormier and also defended the belt over the likes of Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Ngannou. He’s arguably the greatest heavyweight champion in UFC history.

Miocic and Jones were briefly linked to a potential matchup last year, but the fight didn’t happen. If Jones defeats Gane at UFC 285, what was once thought of as a dream matchup could potentially become a reality.

Gane earned the vacant title shot after a win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. He lost to Ngannou at UFC 270 for the then-unified heavyweight title after earning the interim belt against Derrick Lewis.

The 40-year-old Miocic was once thought of as being close to retirement, but he wants at least one more shot at UFC gold before he hangs up the gloves.

