MMA Twitter Reacts To Sean Strickland Outlasting Nassourdine Imavov At UFC Vegas 67

Sean Strickland is back in the win column after earning a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 tonight.
The fight took place at light heavyweight after coming together on short notice, with Imavov tipping the scales 10 pounds lighter than Strickland. And it seems the lack of bulk came back to haunt Imavov, who was continually frustrated by Strickland and was visibly gassed in the later rounds.
The Frenchman did however look promising in the opening round, but the crafty Strickland did well to slip his power shots. Then from round two, Strickland increasingly controlled the pace of the fight, outstriking Imavov and dominating in the clinch.
The win sees Strickland snap a two-fight losing streak, which included a KO loss to Alex Pereira in July and a split decision defeat to Jared Cannonier just a little under a month ago. For Imavov, the loss was his first in four fights and comes after he earned a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley in September.
Catch the highlights of the main event below.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Sean Strickland’s Win Over Nassourdine Imavov
Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Sean Strickland’s unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67.
Who do you think Sean Strickland should face next?