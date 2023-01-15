MMA Twitter Reacts To Sean Strickland Outlasting Nassourdine Imavov At UFC Vegas 67

Sean Strickland is back in the win column after earning a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 tonight.

The fight took place at light heavyweight after coming together on short notice, with Imavov tipping the scales 10 pounds lighter than Strickland. And it seems the lack of bulk came back to haunt Imavov, who was continually frustrated by Strickland and was visibly gassed in the later rounds.

The Frenchman did however look promising in the opening round, but the crafty Strickland did well to slip his power shots. Then from round two, Strickland increasingly controlled the pace of the fight, outstriking Imavov and dominating in the clinch.

The win sees Strickland snap a two-fight losing streak, which included a KO loss to Alex Pereira in July and a split decision defeat to Jared Cannonier just a little under a month ago. For Imavov, the loss was his first in four fights and comes after he earned a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley in September.

Catch the highlights of the main event below.

Nothing but respect after 25 hard fought minutes. What a scrap 👏 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/Il9ottovcn — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

Short notice? No problem!



Sean Strickland kicks off his 2023 with the main event victory 💪 pic.twitter.com/fQ9msJ7f6C — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

#UFCVegas67 Official Result: Sean Strickland (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) defeats Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision.



All Fight Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) January 15, 2023

Strickland steps in on less than a week's notice and gets the W 😤 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/JZ8bNAZ8ZQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

MMA Twitter Reacts To Sean Strickland’s Win Over Nassourdine Imavov

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Sean Strickland’s unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67.

Them boys scrapped!! Great fight! #UFCVegas67 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023

There was a lot to be impressed by in this match!!! Strickland is a beast and Imavov is pressive!!! Solid fight#ufcvegas47 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023

#UFCVegas67 this dagestani is getting exposed 😂🤔 — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) January 15, 2023

Needed this urgency 2 rounds ago — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 15, 2023

As we had predicted in my camp, Imavov fades later in later rounds. And we wanted to use conditioning as a weapon. #UFCVegas67 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 15, 2023

39-36 Strickland — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 15, 2023

Got cooked by Strickland 😂 https://t.co/jhsf5W3LCM — Starks (@shotbystarks) January 15, 2023

Strickland getting a great win 🥇 — DookieFart123 (@DookieFartMMA) January 15, 2023

Did you see the size of imavov compared to Strickland? He was taller and thicker. He also had a 12 week camp Strickland had 6 days — Korey Hutchinson (@deeznuts3567) January 15, 2023

Round 3 seems like Strickland's clearest winning round. The other two are close are hard to call. Imavov has bursts of inspiration, but Strickland's pace and defense won the last round. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 15, 2023

30-27 Strickland! Not bad for 3 days notice… championship rounds coming up #UFCVegas67 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 15, 2023

Lol. Chris Curtis is feeling himself in the corner, talking smack to Ciryl Gane between rounds. #UFCVegas67 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) January 15, 2023

Who do you think Sean Strickland should face next?