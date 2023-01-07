Tatiana Suarez’s Long-Awaited UFC Return Booked, Opponent Revealed

Tatiana Suarez will return to the Octagon against Montana De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 70 on February 25th.

De La Rosa was the first to announce the news of her booking with Suarez on her OnlyFans page.

Suarez last fought against Nina Nunes in a unanimous decision victory at UFC 238. Since then, she’s dealt with a series of injuries that has postponed her return, including issues with her neck.

Before her long absence from competition, Suarez earned victories over former strawweight champion Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso, to name a few. She appeared on the fast track to a UFC title shot before her ailments.

Suarez was supposed to face Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266 before she suffered a knee injury in training. Modafferi went on to face former title challenger Taila Santos, losing via a unanimous decision.

Suarez’s strawweight future remains uncertain as she gets ready to face the flyweight De La Rosa. She last fought at 125lbs in Aug. 2015 in Gladiator Challenge.

De La Rosa has lost two of her last four fights, including a recent unanimous decision defeat against Maycee Barber last April. She’s earned wins over Ariane Lipski and Mara Romero Borella during her time in the UFC.

After such a long absence, Suarez has promised a gradual return to the UFC. Nevertheless, fans are excited to see how the undefeated fighter looks in her first appearance in the Octagon since 2019.

UFC Vegas 70 will be headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann.

