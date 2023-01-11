Tatiana Suarez Names UFC Fight She Would “Love” To Have

UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez recently revealed which top dog in the division she’d like to face.

Suarez is 8-0 in professional MMA, with five of those wins coming under the UFC umbrella. ‘Thabib’ last fought at UFC 238 in June 2019. There, she picked up a unanimous decision win over Nina Nunes.

The Ultimate Fighter 23 winner has been on a lengthy hiatus due to injury complications. Suarez has a long history of neck problems harking back to her training for the 2012 London Olympics. Further neck problems flared up soon after the Nunes fight. To top it off, she suffered a severe knee injury prior to her later-cancelled return fight against Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266 in September 2021.

Once deemed a potential title contender, Suarez’s lengthy absence is finally coming to an end next month. At UFC Fight Night 220, ‘Thabib’ is expected to take on Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight contest.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Suarez discussed her training, overcoming the adversity posed by injury, and who she’d like to step into the Octagon with down the road.

“I Heard That Rose Is Maybe Going Up” – Tatiana Suarez Interested In Namajunas Fight

When it comes to opponents she’d like to take down in the future, Suarez was quick to highlight former UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas. Suarez noted the recent rumors of ‘Thug Rose’ potentially moving up to flyweight. She then suggested that her grappling prowess would ultimately be too much for Namajunas to handle.

“I think I heard that Rose is maybe going up [to flyweight], right? I wouldn’t mind making that my next fight at 125. If I’m being honest, I would love that fight at any weight class because I do believe that I could beat her. I believe that 100%… I think that my grappling is just so superior to her grappling. I think I’d make it a nightmare for her in either weight class.”

Suarez’s grappling comments come hot off the heels of Namajunas’ recent pro grappling debut. At Fury Pro Grappling 6 last month, ‘Thug Rose’ suffered a quick, rear-naked choke submission loss against Gillian Robertson.

Image Credits: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC & UFC Fight Pass

Last year proved to be tough for Namajunas overall as her sole Octagon appearance saw her lose the strawweight gold. In a fight widely derided for its lack of action, ‘Thug Rose’ dropped the strap to Carla Esparza via split-decision.

Do you think Tatiana Suarez could get the better of Rose Namajunas?