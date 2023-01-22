MMA Fighters React To Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 Win, Glover Teixeira’s Retirement

Jamahal Hill claimed the light heavyweight title and sent Glover Teixeira into retirement at UFC 283 this evening.

After an opening round in which Hill successfully defended several takedown attempts, in the second he rocked Teixeira with a huge head kick before unloading on the veteran, but Teixeira weathered the storm to take Hill down and almost sink in an arm triangle.

Hill went on to have continued success with head kicks throughout the fight, opening a huge cut above Teixeira’s eye thusly in the third round. In round four, Hill landed yet another massive head kick, before unloading on Glover for much of the round as the ref watched closely to potentially stop the fight.

Then in the final round, Teixeira amazingly got a takedown and assumed full mount, but Hill escaped to land on top and then to his feet to see out a unanimous decision win. The 31-year-old is the first Contender Series alum to win UFC gold, having done so in his eighth fight in the promotion.

Glover Teixeira Announces MMA Retirement

Shortly after the belt was wrapped around Hill’s waist, Teixeira placed his gloves in the center of the Octagon to announce his retirement from MMA.

“I’m too tough for my own good,” Teixeira said. “I’m too tough for my own health,” as he explained why he’d prefer to turn his attention to coaching at this point in his life.

The 43-year-old ends his career with a 33-9 record, which was forged over two decades across multiple promotions, including the WEC and PFC. Teixeira made his UFC debut in 2012 and fought for the light heavyweight title four times, having claimed the belt once in October 2021.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

The emotions are sinking in for Jamahal Hill ahead of the official decision #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/q4IuvCFDZy — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

"Anything is possible!"



Jamahal Hill overcome with emotion after achieving his dream 🏆 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/6zwxn7nIJr — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Glover Teixeira placed his gloves in the center of the Octagon after an epic battle at #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/InEUwZPtnJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

He became the second oldest champion in UFC history in 2021!@GloverTeixeira announces his retirement following the conclusion of #UFC283 🏆🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/NE1xnwM9lQ — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

MMA Fighters React To Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 Win, Glover Teixeira’s Retirement

Now, let’s see how MMA fighters reacted to Jamahal Hill’s title win and Glover Teixeira’s retirement.

Congratulation @JamahalH



Iam coming ⚡️ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 22, 2023

Congratulations Hill! 🇺🇸 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 22, 2023

Hell of a story @JamahalH and on short notice. Probably not a better feeling in the world than what him and his family are feeling right now. #UFC283 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

Jamahal is gonna be champ a while I think — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Congratulations to both men in the main event. What a sport this is! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 22, 2023

Congrats g huge for the big bro he earned that belt tonight great performance — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 22, 2023

Congratulations to an outstanding career, @gloverteixeira. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) January 22, 2023

Huge congrats to @JamahalH on an amazing performance over the legendary @gloverteixeira Inspired by both men. Incredible fight. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

My man got 6 kids! Hill making sure they eat!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 What a step up performance against the always tough, skilled, and durable Glover Teixeira. #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Who do you think Jamahal Hill should face for his first title defense?