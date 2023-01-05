Terrance McKinney Gives Unique Argument For Lightweight GOAT

Terrance McKinney recently provided a somewhat surprising answer when asked to name the greatest fighter in the history of the lightweight division.

“T.Wrecks” arrived in the UFC after finishing three-straight opponents in the first round and wasted absolutely no time introducing fans to his exciting fighting style.

The 28-year-old stopped Toninho Gavinho in only 17 seconds in his UFC debut and needed just over a minute to stop Michael Irizarry Ortiz in his second fight, but it was his seven-second knockout of Matt Frevola where he set the record for the fastest finish in UFC lightweight history.

McKinney added another first-round finish in his next fight with Fares Ziam before being stopped by Drew Dober in a wild bout last March, but “T.Wrecks” rebounded by submitting Erick Gonzalez in his most recent fight.

Having already established himself as a fighter to watch in the UFC’s lightweight division, the 28-year-old was recently asked for his thoughts on the lightweight GOAT during a recent appearance on Calf Kick Sports.

“It’d either have to be Khabib or Conor,” McKinney answered.

“He Brought The Wave To The UFC”

McKinney’s inclusion of McGregor as an option resulted in some surprise from the show’s host, but the 28-year-old was already prepared to present his argument.

“To my opinion, he brought the wave to the UFC man…Would Khabib be as famous if he didn’t fight Conor? I don’t think so…He came in, changed the UFC. Two-division champ. And when he won the belt, it was crazy because he slumped him so frickin’ bad.”

McGregor became a two-division champion when he stopped Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. (Zuffa LLC)

Nurmagomedov retired with an undefeated record and a win over McGregor, but there’s no denying that “The Notorious” is probably the most recognizable fighter in the history of the sport. McGregor captured two titles in Cage Warriors before joining the UFC as a featherweight and went on to claim the belt from longtime champion José Aldo with a 13-second knockout at UFC 194.

The Irishman immediately attempted to challenge Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title at UFC 196, but an injury forced the Brazilian to pull out and McGregor ended up facing Nate Diaz in a pair of welterweight bouts.

At UFC 205, McGregor became the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history when he stopped Eddie Alvarez in the second round to claim the lightweight belt, which stands as the 34-year-old’s only lightweight win in the UFC.

If McKinney is hoping to establish his own legacy in the UFC’s lightweight division, then starting another win streak at UFC 283 will be a good place to start. The 28-year-old is set to take on Ismael Bonfim, who is a former LFA champion that won a UFC contract when he fought on Contender Series last September.

What do you think of McKinney’s argument for McGregor possibly being the lightweight GOAT?