Terrance McKinney Rips Barstool Sports For Mocking KO Loss

It did not take long for Terrance McKinney to fire back at those who danced on his figurative grave.

While still a burgeoning prospect in the UFC, McKinney has tried to connect with his fans and grow his following by being active on social media. This has sometimes backfired, though, as he has found himself on the receiving end of MMA Twitter’s wrath on more than one occasion. And most recently, he has found himself at odds with a particular media outlet.

Terrance McKinney Responds To Barstool Sports

Prior to his UFC 283 bout with Ismael Bonfim, Terrance McKinney used his social media to talk trash, which then led to an onslaught of mockery when he wound up losing by flying knee KO in the second round. Although he took most of the jokes in stride, there was one particular entity that he responded to because he felt disrespected.

McKinney had found himself beefing with news outlet Barstool Sports, questioning their knowledge on MMA, which led to their social media page trolling the lightweight. “T-Wrecks” responded with a tweet of his own, doubling down on his belief that the Barstool Sports people are under qualified.

“Terrance McKinney Gets Knocked Out Cold Just Hours After Claiming Barstool Didn’t Know Sports,” the Barstool Sports tweet and article headline reads.

“You still don’t lol,” McKinney quipped back, before adding, “This is why I’ll never rock with Barstool.”

You still don’t lol — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 23, 2023

This is why I’ll never rock with Barstool https://t.co/eF6hmh0c5E — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 23, 2023

Twitter beefs aside, Terrance McKinney has let it be known that he is putting his KO loss this past weekend behind and ready to move forward. He still has an above-500 promotional record of 3-2, with wins over Erick Gonzalez, Fares Ziam, and a record-breaking victory over Matt Frevola in his UFC debut. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for McKinney both inside — and outside — the Octagon after his next performance.

Do you think Terrance McKinney will get the last laugh at Barstool and any other critics by bouncing back after his loss at UFC 283?