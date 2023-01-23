John Fury: Tommy Fury’s Boxing Career Over With Loss To Jake Paul

John Fury has firmly laid out the expectations for when his youngest son shares the ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Should all go well, Paul will continue his boxing career in 2023 with his first bout against a recognized professional pugilist. Of course, given the matchup’s history, everything going according to plan may be easier said than done.

“The Problem Child” has been booked against Fury on two occasions. The first, in December 2021, fell through just weeks before the event, with “TNT” citing a broken rib and chest infection as the reasons behind his withdrawal.

Eight months later, the pair were scheduled for an another attempt at throwing down inside the ring. This time, the Brit pulled out after being denied access to the United States owing to his connection to alleged organized crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Now, Paul will be hoping third time’s a charm, with reports stating that the pair are slated for yet another booking for next month. The event, planned for February 25, is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Per @arielhelwani, Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul is now a 'done deal' for February 25 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0x1qa8z859 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 17, 2023

As well as the larger combat sports community, Paul has long had his boxing credentials dismissed by the Fury family. One of the leaders in that regard has been Tommy’s father John, whose back and forth with the Cleveland native even led to a shirtless confrontation at an Abu Dhabi event last November.

In the aftermath of that bizarre exchange, John insisted that the former Disney star isn’t a ‘real’ fighter and is afraid to step in the ring with his son.

With his view on Paul’s skills evident, the 58-year-old is predicting an easy win for Tommy. And should “TNT” fail to deliver, he can start house-hunting in Riyadh, because he won’t be coming home with John…

The Stakes Are High For Fury Against Paul

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, John Fury discussed the expected clash between Tommy and Jake Paul. While the bout is yet to be officially announced, the veteran boxing figure noted that an announcement is close.

With that, he assessed his man’s chances, stating in no uncertain terms what he expects from Tommy come fight night.

“I don’t think it’s been officially announced, but I hear an announcement is imminent. They are finally getting it on and are going to throw down,” Fury said. “The two YouTube people get to battle it out for the king of the YouTubers. It’s going to be fun, and I expect Tommy to chin him. If he doesn’t, he can stay in Saudi Arabia.

“Absolutely, no shadow of a doubt. There is no more boxing for him if he loses. But, I am 100 percent confident he will knock him out. It’s a big ask for Jake Paul, because Tommy is much better than what he’s faced before, so fair do’s to him,” Fury added.

The statement will no doubt act as a case of déjà vu for Tommy when it comes to fatherly support. Ahead of the planned December 2021 bout, John provided the same sentiment, noting that anything but a decisive victory would lead to his son’s retirement.

For the Ireland native, though, that isn’t a possibility. John has no doubt that a victory is a certainty, even going as far as to brand it a “foregone conclusion.”

“It’s a foregone conclusion that Tommy will win. We are not leaving a stone unturned and are training as if this were against a world-class fighter. He’s working really well. Tommy will be very famous on the 26th of February.”

While confidence is high in the Fury family, the same can certainly be said in the camp of Paul, who’s consistently proved his detractors wrong since venturing into the world of boxing.

For the first time, however, Paul will be entering the squared circle with another venture in his back pocket. Earlier this month, it was announced that the 25-year-old has signed with the Professional Fighters League and will be making his MMA debut in 2023.

First things first, “The Problem Child” is after his seventh victory in professional boxing, and his biggest to date.

What do you make of John Fury’s comments on his son’s upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul?

All Quotes from talkSPORT.