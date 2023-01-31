Tommy Fury Provides Theory On Jake Paul’s MMA Signing

Professional boxer Tommy Fury believes he’s found the reason behind upcoming opponent Jake Paul‘s recent venture into mixed martial arts.

Paul and Fury are currently in the midst of a third attempt at sharing the ring. In their previous tries, the Brit was forced to withdraw, first owing to injury and then due to travel issues seven months later.

Now, with both men having added victories to their records in 2022, they’re looking to finally collide. Last week, it was confirmed that “The Problem Child” and “TNT” will be headlining an event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 26.

For Paul, the bout will mark his seventh as a professional boxer and first against a recognized pro pugilist.

But while the 25-year-old is set to take a further step towards his high ambitions in the sport should he add the name of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury’s younger half-brother to his résumé, this isn’t the only venture Paul has on his mind.

Towards the start of January, it was announced that the former Disney star has signed a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). As well as the agreement setting an MMA debut for Paul, the Cleveland native is also helping spearhead the PFL’s new Super Fight division.

For Fury, though, the fact that Paul is preparing other plans ahead of their showdown means one thing.

Fury Believes Paul Is Setting Up For Defeat

During a recent interview with JOE, Fury discussed his commitment and focus on the upcoming challenger, which his father has suggested he must win or else retire from the sport.

The Manchester native’s confidence in stalling Paul’s journey in the ring took a boost with the American’s PFL signing. According to Fury, his opponent is already making contingency plans for after a defeat.

“It just shows who is the professional here, isn’t it? He’s doing all these signings, deals, MMA, and all sorts of of stuff and I’m in the gym grinding,” Fury said. “You know, I’m not focusing on anything else other than beating Jake Paul… He’s focused on flying halfway around the world, doing whatever… I’m in the gym every day preparing to KO this man and that’s the difference.

“And I do believe he signed his MMA contract and he has teamed up (with) the MMA stuff because he knows what’s gonna happen to him on the 26th,” Fury added.

For Fury, whose family has long maintained a prominent presence in boxing, victory over Paul is all but a certainty. In the same interview, he spoke about the gulf in ability he expects to feel when he steps in between the ropes for his match against “The Problem Child.”

“I was beating better men than Jake Paul at 14 and 15 years old… I’ve fought guys like Jake Paul 10 times in a week in the amateurs,” Fury insisted. “Won titles, national titles. This guy can’t live with me. The only reason why this is a close fight is because he’s got a big social media presence and that’s it, but I’ll prove on the 26th of February that followers can’t fight for you.”

For Paul, it appears that the aim is to continue finding success inside the ring, where he’s even named multi-weight champion Canelo Álvarez as a targeted opponent, whilst building a fresh record inside the cage.

The 25-year-old’s commitment to MMA competition comes after a consistent presence in the sport through frequent pressure on the UFC to improve contractual conditions, bouts with veteran mixed martial artists, and callouts.

What do you make of Tommy Fury’s theory on Jake Paul’s MMA venture?

Quotes h/t Sportskeeda MMA.