Tony Ferguson Offers To Coach Jake Paul Ahead Of PFL Debut

Former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson recently extended an invitation to Jake Paul.

Ferguson is currently on a grim five-fight losing skid. It all started when he fell to Justin Gaethje via TKO in a brutal, classic bout at UFC 249. The loss snapped Ferguson’s commendable 12-fight winning streak. In the years since, ‘El Cucuy’ has struggled to regain his momentum. More recently, he’s been focusing on getting a degree at Harvard Business School.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, recent set the internet ablaze once again with his announcement that he has signed with the Professional Fighters League. ‘The Problem Child’ will compete in the promotion’s new Super Fight division.

Jake Paul announcing his PFL signing.

Thus far, Paul’s life in professional combat sports has revolved solely around boxing. Even so, several of his opponents come from the MMA sphere with his most recent win coming over none other than UFC middleweight legend Anderson Silva. With the news that he’ll now be venturing into MMA as well, ‘El Cucuy’ has offered to coach the controversial influencer ahead of his cage debut.

“You Can Be One Of My Students” – Tony Ferguson Tweets Out To Jake Paul

In a recent tweet, Tony Ferguson offered Jake Paul a slot as one of his MMA students.

“Let me know when you need a good MMA coach @jakepaul You can be one of my students- Champ”

Let me know when you need a good MMA coach @jakepaul You can be one of my students- Champ 🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # KeepGrindin’Kid pic.twitter.com/11JQM4NS4T — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 5, 2023

The seriousness of Ferguson’s offer remains unclear.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the pair have made mention of one another on social media. Prior to ‘El Cucuy’s devastating KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274, Jake Paul tweeted out in support of Ferguson. ‘The Problem Child’ reacted positively to comments the UFC lightweight stalwart made about the pay scale in the UFC.

A potential collaboration between these two brash stars could make for some very exciting developments as 2023 rolls on.

