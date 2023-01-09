Watch: Former Ultimate Fighter Competitor Hands Child Predators To Police

A video has emerged showing a former contestant on The Ultimate Fighter handing alleged child predators over to the police.

After its inception in 2005, the TUF reality show was largely credited for pushing the UFC into the mainstream. The series pools together low-profile mixed martial artists into one house as they compete against each other for a UFC contract.

During the seasons, viewers come to know the aspiring stars. But the outside-the-cage activity demonstrated by one recent competitor is certainly unique.

In a recent video, Dustin Lampros — part of Team Volkanovski during the 29th season of TUF in 2021 — can be seen completing a pair of child predator stings at a supermarket. The clip sees the professional fighter confronting two alleged pedophiles after seemingly posing as a 13-year-old online.

TUF 29 alumni @Scrappy135mma has made it his mission to catch child predators and turn them over to the police 🎥 (via 561pc – IG) pic.twitter.com/MyGn2ecOlV — MMA Island (@MMAisland) January 9, 2023

While speaking to the first individual, Lampros reveals that the alleged predator had a blanket and condom on his person ahead of what he believed to be a planned meeting with a child.

“You are here tonight to meet a 13-year-old,” Lampros said. “To smoke weed with a 13-year-old. To bring a blanket and condoms to hang out with a 13-year-old in a park.”

The distressed man owned up to the crime, admitting that he’d made a mistake.

“I f*cked up. I truly f*cked up… I just don’t know what else to say.”

Rather than handing him straight to the police, though, Lampros made the alleged pedophile embark on a fitness set, instructing him to complete “13 sets of 13” push-ups. The man can later be seen performing squats outside the building, during which he chants, “I am never gonna talk to a 13-year-old again, it’s wrong, and I’m a child predator.”

In a subsequent clip, Lampros is shown confronting another alleged predator, mentioned to be a 31-year-old. The man is later filmed getting arrested by a pair of police officers.

Lampros’ The Ultimate Fighter Stint & MMA Career

When he’s not attempting to rid the streets of child predators, Lampros is usually having his hand raised inside the cage as a featherweight fighter. The 28-year-old Illinois native currently boasts an unblemished 8-0 record as a professional mixed martial artist.

“Scrappy” has fought his entire pro career to date under the banner of Shamrock FC, which brands itself ‘a premiere MMA organization based in the Midwest’. Of his victories, seven have come by way of stoppage, with six knockouts and one submission.

In addition to his exploits in Shamrock FC, which includes a championship crowning in 2022, Lampros has also gained experience under the wing of UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. The undefeated 28-year-old featured on the Australian’s team during TUF 29.

Unfortunately for Lampros, he was unable to make much of an impression on the show, with his hopes of securing a path to the Octagon falling early at the hands of Vince Murdock, who knocked “Scrappy” out inside one round.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

