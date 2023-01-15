Kamaru Usman will have the chance to reclaim his welterweight title when he faces Leon Edwards for the third time at UFC 286.

The trilogy bout has been long expected to take place since Edwards’ spectacular come-from-behind KO win in their championship bout at at UFC 278 in August. However, last month, many fans feared it may not happen for many months after rumors concerning a hand injury to Usman swirled online.

Usman was photographed with his hands wrapped during an appearance at an event in Nigeria. And when footage of him wearing a hand brace emerged soon after, it seemed to confirm the bad news.

But last week, Edwards quashed any rumors that the fight wouldn’t be going ahead, and following UFC Vegas 67, Dana White has now announced that it’s official. Usman will face Edwards at UFC 286 on March 18 at The O2 Arena in London for the chance to reclaim the title and settle their rivalry.

The welterweight trilogy between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is set for UFC 286, Dana White announced on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lfuWbFicbU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

MMA Twitter Reacts To Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 3 Announcement

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to the news of the trilogy bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards at UFC 286 on March 18.

Co-main event for that card will be Justin Gaethje x Rafael Fiziev. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 15, 2023

Just occurring to me that there will be two PPVs in March with the Jones/Gane fight on the 4th and the rematch of Usman vs Edwards on the 18th.



Gonna be a crazy month. — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) January 15, 2023

Dana says Edwards/Usman is finalized.#UFC — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 15, 2023

C’est quoi ce gallus domesticus ?? pic.twitter.com/iaPEWEDHNi — 𝕯𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓🐊 (@Destan_DMR2) January 15, 2023

Can’t wait! #UFC286 #EdwardsVSUsmanIII pic.twitter.com/mG81zky18h — Travis Overvig (@travis_overvig) January 15, 2023

Jones vs. Gane for the vacant heavyweight title officially announced. Usman vs. Edwards 3 booked & the Jags just completed a wild 27 point comeback. #SportsOverload — Lee Behnke (@CoachLeeBehnke) January 15, 2023

Jones vs Game in UFC 285 and then and Edwards vs Usman crunch munch as the main event in 286, we’re eating — Caleb🥕 (@CrazyCarrot68) January 15, 2023

UFC fans gonna be eating gooood in the next 3 months



Getting Gane vs Jones and Edwards vs Usman III in a month span is crazy — KOJ♋️ (@BrandonMason_) January 15, 2023

Edwards v Usman 2 announced. Jones v Gane announced. Ngannou a free agent announced. All these to draw attention away from Dana’s slap 🤧 — Gabriel (@SFG_abriel) January 15, 2023

These fight announcement's are just pouring in, but at the same time it's sad to see Ngannou out of the UFC. A deal should've been made. Hopefully, he makes FAT Stack.

Looking forward to these 💯

‣ Gaethje vs. Fiziev — Archer ✘ (@ArcherMMA) January 15, 2023

JONES VS GANE AND USMAN VS EDWARDS 3 IN THE SAME FUCKING MONTH? God is good — Jonathan🥃 (@jonnybandzzzz) January 15, 2023

Usman is going to take that one but I respect tf out of edwards for giving him the immediate rematch — Mike⚫️🟣 (@KeysToTheBank) January 15, 2023

Who do you think will get their hand raised—Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards?