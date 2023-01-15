Kamaru Usman will have the chance to reclaim his welterweight title when he faces Leon Edwards for the third time at UFC 286.
The trilogy bout has been long expected to take place since Edwards’ spectacular come-from-behind KO win in their championship bout at at UFC 278 in August. However, last month, many fans feared it may not happen for many months after rumors concerning a hand injury to Usman swirled online.
Usman was photographed with his hands wrapped during an appearance at an event in Nigeria. And when footage of him wearing a hand brace emerged soon after, it seemed to confirm the bad news.
But last week, Edwards quashed any rumors that the fight wouldn’t be going ahead, and following UFC Vegas 67, Dana White has now announced that it’s official. Usman will face Edwards at UFC 286 on March 18 at The O2 Arena in London for the chance to reclaim the title and settle their rivalry.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 3 Announcement
Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to the news of the trilogy bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards at UFC 286 on March 18.
Who do you think will get their hand raised—Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards?