UFC 283 Betting Odds: Main and Co-Main Bouts Both Near Even Money

The oddsmakers are not sure what to make of the biggest attractions UFC 283 has to offer.

The first UFC PPV of the year, UFC 283 has a main event that features former champ Glover Teixeira facing Jamahal Hill for the unexpectedly vacant title after UFC 282 failed to bring clarity to the light heavyweight division.

The co-main will also look to make history as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fight in the first quadrilogy in UFC history, fighting for the flyweight title for the fourth time after going 1-1-1 across their first three outings.

via Instagram @theassassinbaby

UFC 283 Betting Odds Tight At The Top

As UFC 283 draws closer, sports betting fans, at least those who are not UFC fighters, are working to develop their bets and parlays for the first pay-per-view of the year. However, the best bets are probably not going to be spawning from the main or co-main events.

According to the online sports book BetOnline, Glover Teixeira is currently sitting at a -105, with his opponent Jamahal Hill being -115, making this extremely close to a pick ’em. The co-main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno actually is even money though, with the same website listing each man at a -110.

That said, there are some extremely interesting odds for sports betting aficionados to potentially take advantage, such as the featured bout that sees Gilbert Burns a substantial favorite (-430) over Neil Magny (+360). Although the biggest favorite on UFC 283 is on the prelims, with Jailton Almeida coming in as a -900 favorite over Shamil Abdurakhimov who returns at +600, which are great odds if you are one of the fans who believes in the UFC superiority of fighters whose names end in “ov.”

Check the odds for the full UFC 285 card below to see where the best bets lie.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10pm EST)

Glover Teixeira (-105) vs Jamahal Hill (-115)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-110) vs Brandon Moreno (-110)

Gilbert Burns (-430) vs Neil Magny (+360)

Jessica Andrade (-475) vs Lauren Murphy (+375)

Paul Craig (+170) vs Johnny Walker (-200)

Prelims (ABC/ESPN, 8pm EST)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (+165) vs Igor Poteria (-190)

Gregory Rodrigues (-350) vs Brunno Ferreira (+285)

Thiago Moisés (-300) vs Melquizael Costa (+250)

Jailton Almeida (-900) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (+600)

Mounir Lazzez (+157) vs Gabriel Bonfim (-182)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6pm EST)

Luan Lacerda (+285) vs Cody Stamann (-350)

Terrance McKinney (-125) vs Ismael Bonfim (+105)

Warlley Alves (-120) vs Nicolas Dalby (+100)

Josiane Nunes (-525) vs Zarah Fairn Dos Santos (+410)

Daniel Marcos (+140) vs Saimon Oliveira (-160)

UFC 283 is set to take place on Saturday, January 21st, with two title fights taking place on pay-per-view. The closeness of these odds speak to just how competitive these fights are expected to be.

Who is your best bet for UFC 283?