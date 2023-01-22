UFC 283 Performance Bonus Winners

UFC 283 featured everything from the crowning of new champions to the debuts of several new Brazilian fighters that will be worth watching in the future. The event included enough finishes and impressive showings that the UFC could conceivably have handed out some extra bonuses, but the promotion decided to go with two Performance of the Night awards along with a fairly clear-cut Fight of the Night winner.

Performances Of The Night

UFC 283 had quite a few Brazilian fighters making their promotional debuts, but arguably the best finish of the entire card came courtesy of Ismael Bonfim in his fight with Terrance McKinney.

The Brazilian seemed to have few issues nullifying McKinney’s first-round finishing ability, and a perfectly timed flying knee in the second round made sure that fans will remember Bonfim’s name.

The 27-year-old’s victory likely provided some motivation for his brother Gabriel to also win his debut later on the card, and Bonfim took home an extra $50K for the highlight-reel finish.

Jailton Almeida had already established himself as a rising talent when he went 3-0 in the UFC last year, but the 31-year-old’s win over Shamil Abdurakhimov was arguably his most dominant yet.

A veteran of the UFC since 2015, Abdurakhimov had absolutely no answers for Almeida’s grappling skills and could only try and survive until “Malhadinho” finally earned a TKO victory in the second round.

TOO STRONG 💪



Jailton Almeida wins his 13th in a row and stays undefeated in the Octagon! #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/gGOEN1J4ge — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

The Brazilian has now finished all four of his UFC opponents and started his year off by earning his second-straight Performance of the Night bonus.

Fight Of The Night

Many of the fights at UFC 283 ended up being a little bit one-sided, and early on it looked as if that might also be the case for the main event between Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira.

“Sweet Dreams” was continually able to deny the Brazilian’s attempts to get things to the ground, and when Teixeira ate a series of brutal head kicks it looked as if the fight was close to being over.

The 43-year-old showed off some incredible toughness to survive that initial assault, and Teixeira ended up having to continually draw on that throughout the rest of the fight.

Despite nearly being finished at several points the Brazilian never stopped throwing back at Hill, and he even managed to secure a takedown in the fifth round that looked promising before “Sweet Dreams” reversed the position.

The final scorecards clearly awarded Hill the fight and light heavyweight title, but fans will no doubt remember the heart Teixeira showed in what turned out to be his final Fight of the Night performance.

Glover Teixeira placed his gloves in the center of the Octagon after an epic battle at #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/InEUwZPtnJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners from UFC 283?