MMA Fans Make Final Predictions For UFC 283 Co-Main Event

The UFC‘s first tetralogy in the promotion’s history is one of the most anticipated title fights in recent years in the UFC 283 co-headliner.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will fight for a fourth, and likely final time, at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro. The two top flyweights have fought each other three times over the past two-plus years, leading to arguably the best flyweight rivalry in UFC history.

For the first time in their rivalry, Figueiredo and Moreno will take their scrap overseas to Figueiredo’s home country of Brazil. After the first fight took place at the UFC Apex, the last two fights have entertained sold-out crowds in the United States.

All three of the Figueiredo vs. Moreno clashes have been all-out wars, with just one of the fights failing to go the full distance. The anticipation for Figueiredo/Moreno 4 at UFC 283 is noted as arguably the ‘people’s main event’.

MMA Twitter Predicts Deiveson Figueiredo Vs. Brandon Moreno 4 At UFC 283

Here’s how MMA Twitter feels the Figueiredo/Moreno tetralogy will play out.

Moreno by KO.✊🏽👊🏽 — Tio Snow (@UncleJakeSnow) January 20, 2023

Moreno is going to nails him!!!!👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 — ed750 (@ed75010) January 20, 2023

Got a feeling Moreno gonna take this, he looks locked in — $toned (@LowkeyStoned_) January 20, 2023

Moreno got this — Alex (@Nayvadiius) January 20, 2023

glover & moreno got this — ant (@BlGSTEPPERS) January 21, 2023

Moreno taking that L — Bully 11🦬 (@sniperfromot) January 20, 2023

I had a dream whwre Deiveson Figueiredo like knocked out punched Brandon Moreno immediately.



I will believe my dream and predict his win this January 21 at #UFC283 for the Flyweight championship belt. — Riann (@Antonymmmm) January 11, 2023

I like Moreno for this one — Ed (@eholt977) January 20, 2023

Figi by ko — KBS🥷🏿🧔🏿‍♀️ (@treydog217) January 20, 2023

Moreno earned the interim title and the fourth Figueiredo clash by defeating Kai Kara-France at UFC 277. After falling short on The Ultimate Fighter, he’s become one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

Before his trilogy with Moreno, Figueiredo earned successful title defenses over Joseph Benavidez and Alex Perez. He’s arguably one of the top flyweights in UFC history.

Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw at UFC 256. They would rematch at UFC 263, with Moreno earning a third-round finish.

Figueiredo exacted his revenge against Moreno at UFC 270 via a unanimous decision.

The flyweight division’s Figueiredo vs. Moreno story will likely come to a close tonight, and fans are anxious to see how it’ll reach its end.

What is your prediction for the UFC 283 co-main event?