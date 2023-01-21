MMA Fans Make Final Predictions For UFC 283 Main Event

MMA fans are split on how the UFC 283 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will finish tonight.

Teixeira and Hill will compete for the vacant light heavyweight title in Rio de Janeiro, BR on Saturday. The fight was put together last month shortly after the draw at UFC 282 between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz.

Teixeira vs. Hill is a matchup of experience versus potential. Hill, despite being the seventh-ranked light heavyweight contender, has picked up three dominant wins in a row.

Teixeira is looking to re-claim the belt after losing the title to Jiří Procházka at UFC 275. He was supposed to face Procházka in a rematch last month before Procházka withdrew due to an injury.

The UFC‘s first pay-per-view main event has a ton of hype behind it, as Teixeira and Hill look to stake their claim as the 205lb best.

MMA Twitter Predicts Glover Teixeira Vs. Jamahal Hill UFC 283 Headliner

Here’s how MMA Twitter feels Teixeira vs. Hill will play out at UFC 283.

Hill wins Saturday, Jones wins March 4th. Jones fights hill for LHW title, becomes 2 division (simultaneous) champ. Watch. — SpacePirate (@SpacePi999) January 20, 2023

This dude is the real deal. Heavyweight power in a light heavyweight frame. As long as the anti-grappling holds up I think @JamahalH walks away with gold. — aidan (@aidan_ufc) January 20, 2023

This old man, he's going to lose a game, Hill is the best, young and energetic — Brg. Nerrazuri (@mrusi_2022) January 20, 2023

Glover either KO's Hill or submits him. Hill is not as tough as Jiri. — Rob Harding (@RobHard18192741) January 20, 2023

Glover is gonna take the W 💪🏼 — Mars 👽 (@MARStheMARS) January 20, 2023

Glover all day — Casey (@CaseyJ_516) January 20, 2023

@gloverteixeira will be crowned champion again! — Cristian Arredondo (@crisarre87) January 20, 2023

I may be wrong because I'm having a hard time picking but I think Jamahal Hill by KO. He doesn't need much to put the lights out and Glovers just been through a hard war with Jiri #UFC283 — A$AP Rocky (@rockman182) January 20, 2023

Jamahal Hill finishes him within 2 rounds — mango_papi (@mangoKush21) January 20, 2023

Ain’t NO way Jamahal Hill becomes champion Saturday… #UFC283 — Alex Fuentes (@alxfntes) January 20, 2023

Fans, fighters, and pundits are torn on how the UFC 283 main event will finish. Closing at a slim -135 favorite according to Betonline.ag, there are more people who believe the upstart Hill has what it takes to finish Teixeira.

If Teixeira/Hill ends in a decisive result, unlike UFC 282, the division will have some clarity amidst Procházka’s absence. Procházka is expected to return at the end of 2023 as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Teixeira and Hill are both highly motivated heading into tonight, and the UFC 283 main event figures on paper to be a clash of the titans.

What is your prediction for the UFC 283 main event?