UFC 283 Media Day: Teixeira/Hill, Figueiredo/Moreno Face Off

The UFC 283 main event and co-main event fighters came face-to-face for the first time during fight week on Wednesday.

The first UFC pay-per-view card of 2023 is set for this Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, BR. UFC 283 will feature a flyweight tetralogy between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, along with a light heavyweight title headliner between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Teixeira and Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title after Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev resulted in a draw last month. Jiří Procházka was supposed to face Teixeira at UFC 282 but opted to vacate the belt due to an extensive shoulder injury.

Figueiredo and Moreno will square off for a fourth, and likely final, time in the UFC 283 co-headliner. All three of their previous fights were instant classics and important bouts in the flyweight division.

Ahead of all the action this weekend, the fighters appeared in front of the media to take questions about all the big fights. This includes faceoffs between Teixeira, Hill, Figueiredo, and Moreno.

UFC 283 Co-Main Event Faceoff

Figueiredo and Moreno had an intense faceoff on media day, which you can watch below.

The chants have already begun as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno face off for their historic 4th fight. 🤫 #UFC283 | Full video: https://t.co/Qpu63DqmKL pic.twitter.com/Id3dUrSEFH — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 18, 2023

UFC 283 Main Event Faceoff

Watch Teixeira and Hill come face-to-face below.

Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill square up at media day ahead of their vacant title bout 🏆#UFC283 | Faceoffs: https://t.co/Qpu63DqmKL pic.twitter.com/mPhekzXkF0 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 18, 2023

Viewing Information

Ahead of all the action at UFC 283, check out the full card as well as information on how to tune in to the event below.

Main Card (ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Lauren Murphy vs. Jéssica Andrade

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Shogun Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Thiago Moisés vs. Melquizael Costa

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

What are your predictions for UFC 283?