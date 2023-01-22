UFC 283 Octagon Interviews: Glover Teixeira Announces Retirement

The UFC‘s first PPV card of 2023 also marked the promotion’s long-awaited return to Brazil, and naturally the card was stacked with plenty of local talent. The results ended up being a big of a mixed bag for the Brazilian fans in attendance, but many of the card’s fighters had plenty to say in the cage following their bouts.

The Bonfim Brothers Have Arrived

UFC 283 included a number of Brazilian fighters making their promotional debuts, and arguably none made a stronger impression than Ismael and Gabriel Bonfim. Ismael floored Terrance McKinney with a flying knee in his fight, and after submitting Mounir Lazzez in under a minute Gabriel formally announced the arrival of the two brothers in the UFC.

“The Bonfim brothers are here to become champions. One at lightweight, one at welterweight. We’re gonna make history.”

Thiago Moisés Wants Pimblett

Thiago Moisés faced a short-notice opponent at UFC 283 when his countryman Melquizael Costa stepped in for Guram Kutateladze. The 27-year-old spoiled Costa’s UFC debut with a second-round submission, and afterwards the Brazilian called out one of the lightweight division’s biggest names.

“Paddy Pimblett, I wanna fight you. I’m gonna take your wig, and I’m gonna clean up the Octagon.”

Maurício Rua Thanks The UFC

Maurício “Shogun” Rua had indicated before UFC 283 that it would be the final fight of his career, and the 41-year-old stood by that decision after losing to Ihor Potieria.

“First of all, sorry you guys. I wanted to end my career with a win. But you know, I’m gonna stop it right here. I’m gonna end my career here. I’ve been in the game for 21 years, in the UFC for 16. I have to thank my fans, everyone. Dana, Lorenzo, everyone in the UFC that made it happen all these years.”

Jessica Andrade Wants Revenge

Despite not getting a finish, arguably no fighter at UFC 283 looked more dominant than Jessica Andrade in her fight with Lauren Murphy. After being awarded a lopsided unanimous decision for her performance, “Bate Estaca” indicated she was ready to move back down to strawweight for her next fight.

“Dana, who else do I need to do to get my title shot? I want my belt back. I went to China and I fought Zhang Weili, now she needs to come here and go through a rough time too and fight me here.”

Gilbert Burns Calls Out Covington

Gilbert Burns put on one of the night’s most impressive performances when he submitted Neil Magny in the first round of their main card matchup, and the Brazilian has his sights set on another top welterweight for his next fight.

“I wanna be back very quick, and I’m gonna face everybody. Colby Covington, I’m coming for you.”

Deiveson Figueiredo Is Headed For Bantamweight

Deiveson Figueiredo’s fourth fight with Brandon Moreno ended in disappointment when an injury forced the fight to be stopped after the third round, but the former flyweight champion is already looking ahead to a new challenge.

“Unfortunately, it’s time to leave this division. I’ve done a lot, congratulations to Brandon, but I’m moving up…I’ve done a lot, I fight for everyone that has a dream to be here. But, I’m tired of making this weight, that’s why I’m moving up.”

Brandon Moreno Tries To Calm The Crowd

Brandon Moreno put on a largely dominant performance against Deivision Figuereido before the fight’s injury stoppage, and after becoming flyweight champion for a second time “The Assassin Baby” tried to appeal to the clearly unhappy Brazilian fans in the arena.

“I understand the people man, definitely understand the people. But the people need to understand, I’m just a guy that was trying to get food for his family and that’s it.”

Jamahal Hill Reflects On His Win

Jamahal Hill put on the the best fight of his career to claim the light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira, and afterwards a clearly emotional “Sweet Dreams” reflected on the hard work that brought him to that moment.

“Anything is possible. Hard work, dedication, accountability. Don’t let nobody tell you nothing. Too many people tried to tell me I couldn’t do it, it was impossible. I needed to win in one round, I couldn’t go five. What the fuck you gotta say now?”

Glover Teixeira Announce His Retirement

Glover Teixeira came up short in his bid to reclaim the light heavyweight title in the UFC 283 main event, but the 43-year-old got to show off his incredible toughness one last time. The former champion decided to leave his gloves in the cage after the loss, but fans can look forward to seeing him stay involved in the sport.

“In reality though, I think I’m too tough for my own good. Too tough for my own health. I can’t keep up anymore, I’m gonna focus my energy on Alex Pereira, on ‘Poatan’. He’s gonna keep his belt for awhile then go up to light heavyweight. It’s an honor to put the gloves down on the same night as ‘Shogun’. I wish we were in the Royce Gracie era where we can just go, no rounds and keep going. But we’re not, and I just can’t keep up anymore.”

What do you think of the Octagon interviews from UFC 283? Are there any quotes or callouts that stand out to you?