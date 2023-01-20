UFC 283 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to get you ready with a final look at what’s to come in the first pay-per-view of 2023!
In the main event, former champion Glover Teixeira will attempt to regain the light heavyweight title when he faces Jamahal Hill for the vacant strap. The co-main event will see Deiveson Figueiredo (c) and Brandon Moreno compete for a historic fourth championship bout when they vie for flyweight and rivalry supremacy.
Also taking place will be Gilbert Burns facing Neil Magny at welterweight, plus former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade taking on Lauren Murphy. Kicking off the main card will be an unpredictable light heavyweight tilt between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker.
Now, let’s take a look at the final faceoffs and betting odds heading into UFC 283!
Saimon Oliveira (-140) vs. Daniel Marcos (+120)
Josiane Nunes (-500) vs. Zarah Fairn (+375)
Warrley Alves (-125) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+105)
Ismael Bonfim (+105) vs. Terrance McKinney (-125)
Luan Lacerda (+305) vs. Cody Stamann (-405)
Gabriel Bonfim (-157) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+137)
Shamil Abdurakhimov (+700) vs. Jailton Almeida (-1000)
Thiago Moises (-365) vs. Melquizael Costa (+300)
Gregory Rodrigues (-310) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+260)
Mauricio Rua (+173) vs. Ihor Potieria (-203)
Paul Craig (+165) vs. Johnny Walker (-190)
Lauren Murphy (+385) vs. Jessica Andrade (-485)
Gilbert Burns (-475) vs. Neil Magny (+375)
Deiveson Figueiredo (+105) vs. Brandon Moreno (-125)
Glover Teixeira (+120) vs. Jamahal Hill (-140)
You can view the full UFC 283 ceremonial weigh-in below!
