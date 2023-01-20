UFC 283 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to get you ready with a final look at what’s to come in the first pay-per-view of 2023!

In the main event, former champion Glover Teixeira will attempt to regain the light heavyweight title when he faces Jamahal Hill for the vacant strap. The co-main event will see Deiveson Figueiredo (c) and Brandon Moreno compete for a historic fourth championship bout when they vie for flyweight and rivalry supremacy.

Also taking place will be Gilbert Burns facing Neil Magny at welterweight, plus former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade taking on Lauren Murphy. Kicking off the main card will be an unpredictable light heavyweight tilt between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker.

As you prepare for the action tomorrow night, be sure to read up on our staff predictions for each of the above bouts here and an in-depth breakdown of our Sleeper Scrap for UFC 283 between Gregory Rodrigues and Brunno Ferreira.

You can also catch up on the media day face-offs right here and check out the full weigh-in results right here. Finally, you can check out the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview for tomorrow’s card here.

Now, let’s take a look at the final faceoffs and betting odds heading into UFC 283!

Saimon Oliveira (-140) vs. Daniel Marcos (+120)

Comenzamos la cartelera con Perú presente entre explosivos pesos gallo❗️ #UFC283



Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos 🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/Kfut43k4hV — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 20, 2023

Josiane Nunes (-500) vs. Zarah Fairn (+375)

Warrley Alves (-125) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+105)

Ismael Bonfim (+105) vs. Terrance McKinney (-125)

Peligrosos pesos ligero se ven las caras💥 #UFC283



Ismael Bonfim vs @twrecks155 pic.twitter.com/nRxEeVmvxL — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 20, 2023

Luan Lacerda (+305) vs. Cody Stamann (-405)

Tenemos duelo de acción en peso gallo‼️ #UFC283



Luan Lacerda vs @CodyStamann pic.twitter.com/2FslBTEnxV — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 20, 2023

Gabriel Bonfim (-157) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+137)

Continuamos con el otro hermano Bonfim👏 Ahora batalla en peso wélter🚨 #UFC283



Gabriel Bonfim vs @Mounir_lazzez pic.twitter.com/j3tW4e0DWT — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 20, 2023

Shamil Abdurakhimov (+700) vs. Jailton Almeida (-1000)

Pesos completo buscan seguir un KO más💯 #UFC283 @ShamilAbrek vs Jailton Almeida pic.twitter.com/34tAmYStBW — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 20, 2023

Thiago Moises (-365) vs. Melquizael Costa (+300)

Contienda que promete emociones en peso ligero💪 #UFC283 @ThiagoMoisesMMA vs Melquizael Costa pic.twitter.com/cAo2IW5GMp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 20, 2023

Gregory Rodrigues (-310) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+260)

Se vienen salvajes en las 1️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ libras #UFC283 @gregory_mma vs Brunno Ferreira pic.twitter.com/CRFeSJDMXJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 20, 2023

Mauricio Rua (+173) vs. Ihor Potieria (-203)

Paul Craig (+165) vs. Johnny Walker (-190)

THESE BOYS ARE BRINGING THE HEAT 🔥



@PCraigmma and @JohnnyWalker clash in our main card opener!



[ #UFC283 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/zOypFUHuuX ] pic.twitter.com/PzJqaa8Zrl — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2023

Lauren Murphy (+385) vs. Jessica Andrade (-485)

Gilbert Burns (-475) vs. Neil Magny (+375)

Deiveson Figueiredo (+105) vs. Brandon Moreno (-125)

Glover Teixeira (+120) vs. Jamahal Hill (-140)

A new Light Heavyweight king will be crowned!! 👑@GloverTeixeira vs @JamahalH for the title in tomorrow’s main event!



[ #UFC283 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/zOypFUHuuX ] pic.twitter.com/B6v7xaXskB — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2023

You can view the full UFC 283 ceremonial weigh-in below!

Be sure to stick with MMA News for all your UFC 283 coverage and updates this fight weekend!