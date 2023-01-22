UFC 283 Results & Highlights: Hill Outworks Teixeira

UFC 283 took place tonight from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw Glover Teixeira get the chance to reclaim the light heavyweight title when he faced Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt. While in the co-main, flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo took on Brandon Moreno in a historic fourth title bout between the duo.

Elsewhere on the main card, Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny did battle at welterweight; women’s strawweights Jéssica Andrade and Lauren Murphy clashed; and in the curtain raiser, Paul Craig took on Johnny Walker at light heavyweight.

You can catch all the UFC 283 highlights and results below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Daniel Marcos def. Saimon Oliviera

Daniel Marcos earned the first finish of UFC 283 with a TKO win over local favorite Saimon Oliveira in their bantamweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Marcos kicks off #UFC283 with a bang 💥 pic.twitter.com/HnY23Koota — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2023

Ismael Bonfim def. Terrance McKinney

In this lightweight bout, Ismael Bonfim pulled off what may be KO of the year on his UFC debut against Terrance McKinney. Catch it below.

Jailton Almeida def. Shamil Abdurakhimov

In this heavyweight bout, Jailton Almeida earned his fourth straight finish in the UFC with a TKO of Shamil Abdurakhimov. Catch the finish below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Gabriel Bonfim def. Mounir Lazzez

In this welterweight matchup, Gabriel Bonfim took less than a minute to finish Mounir Lazzez with a guillotine choke. Catch the submission below.

Gabriel Bonfim follows up his brothers' epic performance with an incredible performance of his own 🤝 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/kRLAtXcXZn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

Thiago Moises def. Melquizael Costa

In this lightweight bout, Thiago Moises got it done against Melquizael Costa with a rear-naked choke in the second round. Catch the submission below.

Thiago Moises gets his second straight submission W at #UFC283 🔒 pic.twitter.com/WSFPzwU7kY — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 22, 2023

Brunno Ferreira def. Gregory Rodrigues

Brunno Ferreira earned a huge KO on debut against Gregory Rodrigues in this middleweight fight. Catch the finish below.

Ihor Potieria def. Shogun Rua

In this light heavyweight bout, Ihor Potieria took less than a minute to TKO Shogun Rua in the Brazilian legend’s final UFC bout. Catch the finish below.

An unceremonious end for Shogun, but a strong showing from @IhorPotieriaUFC to secure the first round finish #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/mGwkWqoJTS — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Main Card Highlights

Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig

In this light heavyweight bout, Johnny Walker hammerfisted his way to a first-round TKO victory over Paul Craig. Catch the finish below.

Jessica Andrade def. Lauren Murphy

In this women’s flyweight bout, Jessica Andrade earned a very dominant unanimous decision win against Lauren Murphy.

Round one was all Andrade, who consistently found a home for powerful punches and leg kicks that rattled Murphy. Andrade continued her onslaught in round two, continually landing at will with precision and power while Murphy looked noticeably out of sorts.

In round three, Andrade dominated completely yet again, landing at will with little reply as the ref almost looked to stop the fight. Catch the decision below.

Put on a show for the fans at home!



🇧🇷@JessicaMMAPro takes the unanimous decision at #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/HPjl3kEicr — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny

Gilbert Burns made it look easy against Neil Magny, getting an arm triangle finish in the first minute of their welterweight bout. Catch the highlights below.

BURNS GETS THE TAP IN THE FIRST ROUND 🔥 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/cMRy3AiQGs — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno earned a doctor-stoppage TKO win to regain the flyweight title.

In round one, Moreno got a takedown late on that Figueiredo transitioned into a heel hook attempt that he almost pulled off. Round two saw the duo engage in some blistering scrambles, with Figueiredo attempting a guillotine choke that Moreno only just managed to escape.

In round three, Moreno landed a huge left that Figueiredo protested, but the replay showed that there wasn’t an eye poke. Moreno then went on to dominate the round, with Figueiredo’s eye swelling shut. Then in between rounds, the doctor stopped the fight due to the injury to Figueiredo’s eye. Catch the highlights of the fight below.

No glove touch, but we're keeping it respectful to start the fourth meeting #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/sDaBWMZds0 — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injury



Brandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title! pic.twitter.com/cFiHnPx5Hg — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira

In the main event, Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision to claim the light heavyweight title.

In round one, Teixeira attempted several take downs but Hill fended them off. In round two, Hill rocked Teixeira with a huge head kick, but Glover weathered the storm to take Hill down and almost sink in an arm triangle.

Round three saw Hill floor Glover with a huge head kick before landing savage ground strikes, but the Brazilian survived to get back on his feet and finish out the round with a huge cut above his eye. In round four, Hill continued to trouble Glover with head kicks and heavy combinations, unloading on the Brazilian for much of the round with the ref watching closely to potentially stop the fight.

In round five, Teixeira amazingly got a takedown and assumed full mount, but Hill escaped to land on top and then to his feet to see out the win. And after the fight, Glover placed his gloves in the center of the Octagon to announce his MMA retirement. Catch all the highlights below.

The emotions are sinking in for Jamahal Hill ahead of the official decision #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/q4IuvCFDZy — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

"Anything is possible!"



Jamahal Hill overcome with emotion after achieving his dream 🏆 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/6zwxn7nIJr — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Main Card

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision (50-44×3)

Co-Main Event – Flyweight Title Bout: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO (doctor stoppage): R3, 5.00

Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny via submission: R1, 4.15

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade def. Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision (30-25×2, 30-26)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig via TKO: R1, 2.16

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ihor Potieria def. Shogun Rua via TKO R1, 4.05

Middleweight Bout: Brunno Ferreira def. Gregory Rodrigues via KO: R1, 4.13

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def. Melquizael Costa via submission: R2, 4.05

Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim def. Mounir Lazzez via submission: R1, 0.49

Early Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO: R2, 2.56

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann def. Luan Lacerda via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim def. Terrance McKinney via KO: R2, 2.17

Welterweight Bout: Nicolas Dalby def. Warlley Alves via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Josiane Nunes def. Zarah Fairn via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Marcos def. Saimon Oliviera via TKO: R2, 2.18