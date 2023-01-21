UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Results & Highlights

UFC 283 takes place tonight from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see Glover Teixeira get the chance to reclaim the light heavyweight title when he faces Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt. While in the co-main, flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo will take on Brandon Moreno in a historic fourth title bout between the duo.

Elsewhere on the main card, Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny will do battle at welterweight; women’s strawweights Jéssica Andrade and Lauren Murphy will clash; and in the curtain raiser, Paul Craig will take on Johnny Walker at light heavyweight.

The preliminary card begins at 6:00 PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here and the face-offs here. You can also see our staff predictions for the main card bouts and read up on our Sleeper Scrap for UFC 283 between Gregory Rodrigues and Brunno Ferreira.

Make sure to follow all the UFC 283 highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (10:00 PM, PPV)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

Co-Main Event – Flyweight Title Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade

Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Shogun Rua vs Ihor Potieria

Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa

Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida

Bantamweight Bout: Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann

Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney

Welterweight Bout: Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn

Bantamweight Bout: Saimon Oliviera vs Daniel Marcos