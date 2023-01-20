UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Official Weigh-In Results

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to serve up the weigh-in results as the bouts on tomorrow’s lineup become official!

The main event will be for the vacant light heavyweight championship when former champ Glover Teixeira takes on Jamahal Hill. The co-main event will finally settle the score between embattled rivals Deiveson Figueiredo (c) and Brandon Moreno in a fourth bout between the two.

The main card will also feature bouts between Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny, Paul Craig and Johnny Walker, and former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade taking on Lauren Murphy.

UFC 283 Weigh-In Results

Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

UFC 283 takes place Saturday, January 21, 2023, from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card kicks off at 10:00 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 6 PM.

UFC 283 takes place Saturday, January 21, 2023, from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card kicks off at 10:00 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 6 PM.

You can view the full lineup and viewing information below

Main Card (10:00 PM, PPV)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: #2 Glover Teixeira (33-8) vs. #7 Jamahal Hill (11-1)

– Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: #2 Glover Teixeira (33-8) vs. #7 Jamahal Hill (11-1) Co-Main Event – Flyweight Championship Bout: (C) Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) vs. (IC) Brandon Moreno (20-6-2)

– Flyweight Championship Bout: (C) Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) vs. (IC) Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) Welterweight Bout: #5 Gilbert Burns (20-5) vs. #12 Neil Magny (27-9)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: #4 Lauren Murphy (16-5) vs. #6 Jessica Andrade (23-9)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #9 Paul Craig (16-5-1) vs. #12 Johnny Walker (19-7)

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Maurício Rua (27-13-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (18-3)

Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues (13-4) vs. Bruno Ferreira (9-0)

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moisés (16-6) vs. Melquizael Costa (19-5)

Heavyweight Bout: #14 Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-7) vs. Jailton Almeida (17-2)

Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (13-0) vs. Mounir Lazzez (11-2)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)