UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Countdown, Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC 283 will feature a matchup between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill to determine the next UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The event will also potentially have the final showdown between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title.

The UFC Light Heavyweight Championship has remained in limbo since Jiří Procházka vacated the title on Nov. 23, 2022. The company scheduled Procházka to fight Teixeria at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, in a rematch but had to pull out of the fight due to a shoulder injury.

The UFC wanted Teixeira to fight for the vacated championship against Magomed Ankalaev, but Teixeira refused. The company decided to have Ankalaev fight Jan Blachowicz for the title at UFC 282, however it ended in a split draw.

Via ESPN

After the conclusion of UFC 282, UFC President Dana White immediately decided to have Teixeira fight Jamahal Hill to settle who is the next UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Fighting in his home country of Brazil, Teixeira is looking to win the light heavyweight belt for the second time.

Before he lost the championship to Procházka, Teixeira had achieved a six-fight win streak. At 43 years old, the Brazilian native is still a dangerous opponent and wants to possibly shutdown talks of retirement with a win, as he wants to be the oldest champion in UFC history.

While Teixeira is still a threat, he is going against Hill, who is rising in the light heavyweight division. Hill is on a three-fight win streak and has only lost one fight in his MMA career. His last win was a knockout against former title challenger Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 on Aug. 6, 2022. Although Hill is fighting a former champion and competing in enemy territory, he can still exit the country as the newly crowned light heavyweight champion.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno

The Co-Main Event of UFC 283

The co-main event of UFC 283 will feature a UFC Flyweight Championship bout with the champion Deiveson Figueiredo against Brandon Moreno. It is rare for the UFC to have a fourth fight happen between two fighters. However, Figueiredo and Moreno have proven to be two of the best in the division. The rivalry between both fighters has seen each get a win and one fight ending in a draw.

In their last fight, Figueiredo defeated Moreno by unanimous decision at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, 2022. To compete again for the UFC Flyweight Championship, Moreno had to fight Kai Kara France at UFC 277 on July 30, 2022.

Due to Figueiredo’s inactivity, the UFC decided to have Moreno fight France for the Interim UFC Flyweight Championship. Moreno defeated France by TKO to set up a fourth fight against Figueiredo.

Both fighters have shown that they can defeat the other. However, Moreno had finished Figueiredo in the past by submission when they fought at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021. UFC fans could also make a case for Figueiredo winning the fourth fight, as he won the last contest and hasn’t fought since UFC 270.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Countdown

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Over the weekend, the UFC released the official Countdown video for UFC 283, featuring both title fights and also a battle between ranked welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny. You can catch the full countdown video below!

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: #2 Glover Teixeira (33-8) vs. #7 Jamahal Hill (11-1)

– Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: #2 Glover Teixeira (33-8) vs. #7 Jamahal Hill (11-1) Co-Main Event – Flyweight Championship Bout: (C) Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) vs. (IC) Brandon Moreno (20-6-2)

– Flyweight Championship Bout: (C) Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) vs. (IC) Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) Welterweight Bout: #5 Gilbert Burns (20-5) vs. #12 Neil Magny (27-9)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: #4 Lauren Murphy (16-5) vs. #6 Jessica Andrade (23-9)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #9 Paul Craig (16-5-1) vs. #12 Johnny Walker (19-7)

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight Bout: Maurício Rua (27-13-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (18-3)

Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues (13-4) vs. Bruno Ferreira (9-0)

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moisés (16-6) vs. Melquizael Costa (19-5)

Heavyweight Bout: #14 Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-7) vs. Jailton Almeida (17-2)

Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (13-0) vs. Mounir Lazzez (11-2)

Early Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Bout: Luan Lacerda (12-1) vs. Cody Stamann (20-5-1)

Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim (18-3) vs. Terrance McKinney (13-4)

Welterweight Bout: Warlley Alves (14-5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (20-4-1)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: #15 Josiane Nunes (9-1) vs. Zarah Fairn (6-4)

Bantamweight Bout: Saimon Oliveira (18-4) vs. Daniel Marcos (13-0)

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When is UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill?

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill will take place on Jan. 21 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card will begin at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT. The main prelims will start at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, while the early prelims will begin at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT. While the UFC has advertised the time and bout order on their website, it may still change.

How to Watch?

The main card of UFC 283 will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States on pay-per-view for $79.99. Both prelims will stream live on the same streaming app/website. However, the main prelims will air live on the ABC and ESPN channel. For anyone that wants to attend the event, tickets are still on sale at eventim.com.br.