MMA Twitter’s Mixed Reaction To The Official UFC 284 Poster

MMA Twitter has been flooded with mixed reactions following the release of the official poster for February’s UFC 284 pay-per-view.

After a trip to Brazil to open its PPV account for 2023, the MMA leader will cross the world for its return to Australia. There, two title fights will go down, both of which boast featherweight implications.

While top contenders Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will battle it out for an interim 145-pound strap in the night’s co-main event, the Perth crowd will be rooting for the division’s Aussie champion Alexander Volkanovski in the headliner as he challenges for Islam Makhachev’s lightweight gold.

With the card just over a month away, the promotion has released the official event poster, featuring both the main and co-main event fighters and some text emphasis on the champ vs. champ showdown.

MMA Twitter Gives Mixed Reaction To UFC’s Latest Poster Design

The UFC’s poster designs often receive either heavy scrutiny or significant praise. Throughout 2022, it appeared that many often leaned towards the former. In this instance, the consensus is seemingly similar…

After the release of the poster, a number of fans gave their negative two cents on the design, with one noting that the superfight at the top of the card deserves a significantly improved promotional poster attached to it.

This is what I’ve been saying, ufc posters look so bad. Islam vs Volk is literally an extremely hyped fight and has been for months and they couldn’t even give them a hype poster https://t.co/meC7Vlujvs — spdier-man (@JimboBunny) January 2, 2023

I honestly dont like this poster https://t.co/3O9Zgk8Bkf — warbringer (@LastWarbringer) January 2, 2023

UFC make a good poster challenge (IMPOSSIBLE) https://t.co/4YwCi4nxnE — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Sa_Gwang) January 2, 2023

One fan placed most of their criticism on the color scheme, questioning why the poster portrays a ‘urine’-like tint rather than the gold befitting of the two champions set to share the Octagon come February 11.

I like it

Could have done it with gold instead of piss yellow tho https://t.co/8NPLgNLbjD — IPPO🩸DB (@lamepocalypse) January 2, 2023

The poster was also involved in some humorous comparisons. While an individual labeled it as similar to the design one would expect from a Misfits Boxing event, another pointed to the design of Metallica’s new album “72 Seasons” as a possible influence.

Probably not the two comparisons the UFC was targeting…

Looks a YouTube boxing misfits poster https://t.co/b8hvYZBwMr — The Dog House (@The_Dog_HouseYT) January 2, 2023

did the person that designed metallica’s new album cover design this? it’s terrible https://t.co/XUtcFcRMJM — layne ⛧ (@akahiiroo) January 2, 2023

There were, however, a number of fans who saw things differently. As well as one supporter urging the poster’s detractors to acknowledge the finer detail of the design, terms like “phenomenal” and “beauty” were present in some other fan tweets.

This poster goes too hard guys what y'all talking about.

look closely, the details. it's a banger and it got islam in it!

Sick edit! https://t.co/bPB7crD9BF — Rogan Josh ⚔️ (@roganjoshmma) January 2, 2023

Phenomenal poster



Islam, round 3 RNC 🇷🇺



Yair, round 3 TKO 🇲🇽 https://t.co/pciyplBNlG — Justin Herron (@JustinHerronUFC) January 2, 2023

The poster for UFC 284 goes so hard pic.twitter.com/tzuk40vEvX — 𝙒𝙊𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿 🇦🇺 (@WonderbreadMMA) January 2, 2023

What are you thoughts on the official UFC 284 poster?