Major Sports Books Split on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Betting Odds For UFC 285

A clear favorite for the upcoming Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane showdown is yet to be decided on by major sports books.

The announcement of the UFC 285 main event, as well as the departure of now former Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, has got the MMA world talking. Odds are already coming out for the upcoming heavyweight showdown.

According to BestFightOdds.com, Jon Jones opened as the underdog. In the last 24 hours, though, the tide has begun to turn. Undefeated bar a controversial DQ at light heavyweight, Jones at heavyweight has been a long-discussed prospect. The man himself first floated the idea back in 2013.

After a an almost three-year lay-off, it’s understandable why some might be doubting Jones. His noticeably slower movements in training videos since bulking up have also raised some eyebrows.

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, was likely the favorite initially due to his more naturally heavyweight-friendly frame and experience level in the division. Beyond his exhausting decision loss to Francis Ngannou last year, Gane has been a dominant force in the Octagon thus far.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Line For Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Is Currently Even

Well-renowned US sports betting company DraftKings currently has both fighters listed at -110. This is in stark contrast to Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal, where Neal is listed as a whopping +350 underdog to Rakhmonov’s staggering -435.

BetMGM currently has the same neck-and-neck odds listed for Jones and ‘Bon Gamin’. Betrivers and Unibet, meanwhile, both have both fighters listed at -112. Interestingly, FanDuel is the only major sports betting outlet to have bucked this trend. Gane is now listed at -104 and Jones at -112.

The odds tie in nicely with what many fans and pundits are already saying; Jones vs. Gane will be an unpredictable affair. ‘Bon Gamin’s elite-level Muay Thai and power could give ‘Bones’ a lot of trouble on the feet. However, Jones, arguably the greatest ground-and-pound master MMA’s ever seen, will have the edge on the ground. Furthermore, wrestling was the weakness in Gane’s arsenal that Ngannou exploited last year.

The odds may become clearer as UFC 285 draws near. For now, this highly-anticipated main event is an evenly matched headscratcher.

Do you think Jon Jones can ascend the heavyweight throne?