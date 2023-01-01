UFC 286 Main Event In Question After Recent Injury Sighting

The UFC 286 main event trilogy between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman continues to have doubts surrounding its chances of happening.

After a hail Mary head kick led to one of the most shocking upsets of the year, it did not take long for the UFC to attempt booking a third fight between the new welterweight king, Edwards, and the now-former champ Usman. The bout is expected to headline UFC 286 in England, with the hope being for the champ to defend his belt in front of a hometown crowd at Wembley.

Kamaru Usman Injured?

As it turns out, this proposed UFC 286 main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman may not be happening after all. In spite of the former champ’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz denying rumors that Usman was suffering lingering effects from a hand injury and may be in need of surgery, “The Nigerian Nightmare” was spotted recently, sporting a wrist brace.

Usman was in attendance at African event Face Off FN when he addressed the crowd. This was where MMA Twitter legend Caposa spotted the former champ with a brace on his wrist, seeming to show the lingering effects from a hand injury, which has been a persistent problem that even resulted in surgery for Usman last February.

Kamaru Usman addressed the crowd after at Face Off FN. Still seems to be nursing a hand injury. pic.twitter.com/K4t5SndtwL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 29, 2022

To be clear, there is still a ton of time between now and the proposed March 18th bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, for the former champ to finish healing up, or at least get to a point where he can compete. However, this has made some question if this trilogy is going to happen on its original timeline or if the UFC will be forced to go a different direction.

Do you think the third fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman happens at UFC 286?