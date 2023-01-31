UFC Announces Drinks Partnership With Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration

Prime Hydration, a sports drink founded by YouTubers-turned-combat sports figures Logan Paul and KSI, has become the official global sports drink of the UFC.

On Monday, Paul teased a major UFC-related announcement on social media. While the video he posted led some to believe the revelation would be fight-related, most appeared to acknowledge the likelihood of a business deal, especially after Dana White appeared with a bottle of the drink during a press conference earlier this month.

And in a Tuesday press release, the organization was confirmed as the latest sporting entity to partner with Prime. Having previously agreed sponsorship deals with Premier League soccer team Arsenal and MBM Motorsports, Prime has expanded its presence with a three-year deal as the UFC’s sports drink.

With the move, Prime is replacing BodyArmor, which had served as the promotion’s sports drink since 2017. The release noted that Monster Energy will remain the UFC’s official energy drink.

Per the Sports Business Journal, industry sources have indicated that the deal is worth high-seven figures annually.

In a statement, the UFC’s Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships Paul Asencio named the relationship between White and Prime co-founder Paul as key to the deal. He also noted that the success of the drink since its launch last January has made it a perfect partner for the UFC.

“Dana has a relationship with Logan Paul,” Asencio said, “And they were incredibly aggressive. This product is strapped to a rocket and we look for three things in any deal: revenue, brand equity and how the new partner is going to market. The checked every box and between us, there’s around 400 million social media followers.”

While White hasn’t appeared to see eye to eye with Jake Paul, who has repeatedly called out the UFC president for his promotion’s contractual practices, he’s shared a closer relationship with the older Paul brother.

The release also noted that the partnership will see Prime named as the “inaugural Presenting Partner of the UFC foundation,” a status that will see the two entities collaborate to form a “charitable youth program” designed for under-resourced communities.

Prime Partnership To Commence With Branding At UFC 284

The newly announced drinks partnership between the UFC and Prime Hydration will see official branding on the promotion’s items, starting with the February pay-per-view, set for Perth, Australia, next weekend.

With the deal, Prime has acquired branding rights at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, within the red and blue corners of the Octagon, and the stools that UFC fighters sit on.

The partnership will also see Paul and KSI create unique content across their social channels, including TikTok and YouTube, where both men made their names prior to venturing into combat sports through celebrity boxing.

Elements of that visual branding will be on display at UFC 284 on February 11, an event set to be headlined by the UFC’s top-two pound-for-pound fighters, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski and reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Prime Hydration is now one of many drinks partnered with the UFC. As well as Monster Energy, the list includes Modelo, Jose Cuervo, and Howler Head.

What do you make of the UFC’s new drinks partnership with Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration?