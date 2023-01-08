Former UFC Fighter Cain Carrizosa Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Former UFC lightweight Cain Carrizosa was arrested in Utah after allegedly assaulting a woman two times over the past year

St. George, UT police responded to a domestic violence call on New Year’s Day, after receiving a call from the victim that Carrizosa had struck her. The woman was found convulsing and unresponsive when police arrived after having a seizure, possibly as a result of the attack.

A similar incident involving Carrizosa and the victim allegedly occurred last March at the same residence. A child was also a witness to the domestic violence.”

The 36-year-old Carrizosa faces a second-degree aggravated assault charge and a charge of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.

Prior to his arrest, authorities believed that Carrizosa fled to Las Vegas, where he has trained during his fighting career.

Carrizosa fought in stints in Bellator and the UFC during his career. He suffered back-to-back losses to Chris Wade and Leonardo Mafra in the UFC before parting ways with the promotion.

After a five-fight win streak, Carrizosa earned a title shot in Cage Warriors, losing via first-round knockout to Jai Herbert. His last fight took place almost exactly one year ago at Fierce FC 18 in a knockout defeat.

Carrizosa’s arrest is the latest MMA-related domestic violence incident over the past few days. UFC President Dana White was caught on video hitting his wife during a nightclub altercation on New Year’s Eve.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!