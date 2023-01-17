UFC Fighter Removed From Roster After Being Named In James Krause Investigation

ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi recently took to Twitter to reveal some new information regarding the James Krause investigation.

Krause, a former MMA fighter-turned-coach, has found himself embroiled in controversy following UFC Fight Night 214. There, Darrick Miner, one of Krause’s students, was defeated via first-round TKO by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Mere hours before the fight, Miner suddenly became a very sizeable betting underdog.

Suspicions arose when Miner threw a kick with his purportedly injured leg twice before displaying any noticeable signs of injury. Since then, Krause has been under investigation and is suspended indefinitely.

The UFC announced that any fighter who would prefer to remain under Krause’s tutelage would be unable to compete in the Octagon while the investigation was carried out. Subsequently, Krause sold his Glory MMA & Fitness gym. Now, it appears another fighter has been implicated in the scandal.

UFC Flyweight Jeff Molina Reportedly Named In James Krause Investigation, Removed From Roster

Jeff Molina has had a respectable run in the Octagon thus far. Since graduating from Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2020, Molina has gone 3-0 in the UFC. Now, it appears it might be some time before fans see him back in the cage.

Jeff Molina named in ongoing James Krause investigation.

As tweeted by Marc Raimondi, Molina has been named by Nevada deputy general Joel Bekker as having “substantial” involvement in the “gaming scheme” currently under investigation.

‘Nevada deputy attorney general Joel Bekker says information has come to light that UFC flyweight Jeff Molina was involved in a “substantial way” with the “gaming scheme currently under ongoing investigation related to James Krause.”‘

Nevada deputy attorney general Joel Bekker says information has come to light that UFC flyweight Jeff Molina was involved in a "substantial way" with the "gaming scheme currently under ongoing investigation related to James Krause." — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 17, 2023

While further information is unclear for now, Jeff Molina appears to be in very hot water at the moment. In fact, he has reportedly been removed from the UFC’s online roster as per the algorithm-based Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.

For James Krause, this is another alarming piece of information in the increasingly complicated scandal that has enveloped his career in recent months.

