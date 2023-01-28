UFC Fighter Reportedly “Jumped” By Kevin Holland

Popular UFC welterweight and middleweight fighter Kevin Holland reportedly got into a physical altercation at XKO 60.

Last night’s 16-fight card took place in Dallas, Texas. For UFC middleweight Joseph Holmes, the evening was sullied after an alleged run-in with Holland and his entourage. Taking to Instagram, a visibly frustrated ‘Ugly Man’ recounted what had occurred.

“I just got friggin’ jumped! I can’t think of the last time I got jumped,” Holmes said. “I got jumped. They [Holland and co.] beat me up, they beat me down, they stomped on me while I was down. F*** Kevin Holland, f*** that guy… And I’m told ‘be the bigger person.’ I am being the bigger person, I’m literally standing here, while the person that jumped me is literally standing right in front of me.”

Holmes went on to detail how the altercation started. He noted that he and Holland do not see eye to eye. Prior to the show, Holmes briefly made eye contact with ‘Trailblazer’ when he spotted him at the venue.

“I’m walking through,” Holmes continued. “We were just at XKO at The Statler downtown. I’m walking through the venue, okay, me and Kevin already don’t get along, Kevin Holland. So I’m walking through, he ends up being in front of me, I make a quick eye contact, I don’t touch him, don’t look at him, nothing. So, literally, less than 10 minutes later, me and my girl, we’re about to leave… And I see Kevin Holland… He literally stops in front of me, looking at me… And next thing you know, I’m getting punched in the back of my f***ing head.”

According to Holmes, Holland ultimately called off the beating before security intervened.

Kevin Holland’s Next Fight Revealed

‘Trailblazer’s next scuffle will most likely be occurring in the Octagon. UFC 287 is quickly shaping up to be a thrilling card. In the main event, new UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira will defend against longtime rival Israel Adesanya in a rematch. Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal‘s long-awaited clash is also set for the show.

Kevin Holland will also be making his comeback following his explosive loss to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC on ESPN 42 last month.

‘Trailblazer’ will take on Santiago Ponzinibbio, who last fought at UFC 282 last month. There, he picked up a third-round TKO win over Alex Morono.

For now, the popular crowd pleaser appears to be remaining quiet on his recent altercation with Joseph Holmes.

