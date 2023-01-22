UFC Fighter Speaks Out Against Crypto.com

Despite the UFC‘s lucrative partnership with leading cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com, there’s at least one UFC fighter against the site.

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev recently shared a series of tweets bashing the crypto exchange site. Mokaev has fought three times in the UFC since debuting in March 2022. At UFC Fight Night 204, ‘The Punisher’ submitted Cody Durden in less than a minute.

The fast-paced debut raised a lot of eyebrows. Since then, the promising Dagestani grappler has picked up wins over Charles Johnson and Malcolm Gordon. He has quickly garnered a reputation as a hot prospect in the UFC flyweight division thanks to his high-level wrestling and submission game.

However, Mokaev could wind up landing himself in hot water due to his statements on the UFC’s sponsor. Mokaev has taken exception to the site’s recent treatment of users with Russian citizenship.

“They’re Robbing People” – Muhammad Mokaev On Crypto.com

‘The Punisher’ started his take on Crypto.com with a serious accusation. Mokaev accused them of robbery and urged investors on the site to remove their money from it as soon as possible.

“Don’t ever use @cryptocom ! They’re robbing people and if you have money there take it out!”

From there, a Twitter user pointed out that Crypto.com sponsors the UFC. Regardless, the Manchester-based fighter doubled down, claiming that the site has been locking Russian-owned accounts of late.

“They robbing people , basically if you’re holding Russian citizenship they’re locking your account and refusing to give money back.”

When another user asked if it Mukaev was even allowed to post such things whilst being under a UFC contract, he simply reiterated he was telling the truth.

“I said truth, if it false information it would be wrong.”

Whether the young flyweight receives any blowback from the UFC for his comments remains to be seen. He is expected to step back into the Octagon at UFC 286.

