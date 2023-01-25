Brazilian Ex-UFC Fighter Speaks Out Against Jair Bolsonaro’s Politics

A former UFC middleweight fighter from Brazil recently discussed why he does not support Jair Bolsonaro.

Antônio Arroyo fought in the UFC from 2019 to 2021. He secured his contract with the promotion after an impressive submission victory over Stephen Regman on Dana White‘s Contender Series in July 2019.

Unfortunately for Arroyo, his run in the Octagon did not go according to plan. He lost all three of his UFC bouts, with the first two coming via decision and the third via KO. Since being released from the promotion, Arroyo has picked up one win and one loss elsewhere, with both fights occurring in August 2022.

On a recent episode of the Not All Brazilians series, Arroyo shared his views on controversial, right-wing politician and former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro.

Antônio Arroyo Compares Jair Bolsonaro’s Politics To Donald Trump

Arroyo has often trained with former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo over the years. ‘Deus da Guerra’, much like former UFC Featherweight Champion José Aldo, has been very vocal in his support of Bolsonaro. For Arroyo, being in the political minority among fellow Brazilian MMA fighters has become the norm.

According to the former UFC middleweight, the reason many support Bolsonaro is similar to why he believes Donald Trump garnered support in the US.

“Bolsonaro goes hand in hand with Trump. This really conservative way of thinking how a society should be. The man goes to work and the woman stays home kind of thing. It’s really close-minded. The fact he got elected only shows us that a big part of society also thinks like that. Not everybody is open to the changes of the 21st century. Changes in mentality and behavior. Your morals and your values. But [those changes] are already happening. I think that both in the United States and in Brazil, this was their last shot at trying to keep things the way they are. Society is changing really quickly.”

A supporter of new Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Arroyo believes Bolsonaro’s electoral defeat may mark an end to far-right politics holding weight in Brazil.

Do you agree with Antônio Arroyo’s take on the political climate in Brazil?

All quotes from Bloody Elbow.