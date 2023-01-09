Watch: Compilation of UFC Legends Who Retired in 2022

The UFC welcomed a slew of new talents into the Octagon in 2022 but also said goodbye to some legends who helped shape the promotion.

As the UFC nears a return to action in 2023 this Saturday, many are still reflecting on a wild last 12 months in the Octagon. This includes wild knockouts, new champions, and massive upsets that created moments we’ll remember forever.

In addition to some of the jaw-dropping highlights in the Octagon, the UFC also had some bittersweet moments. This includes some of the organization’s legends, including former champions like Frankie Edgar and José Aldo, hanging up the gloves.

Former champions like Luke Rockhold and Joanna Jędrzejczyk also called it quits after returning from long absences. However, both Rockhold and Jędrzejczyk haven’t completely closed the door on a potential return to fighting in the future.

To recap some of the UFC’s sendoffs in 2022, BT Sport compiled some of the legends who parted ways with their longtime MMA home.

BT Sport Produces UFC Compilation Of Legends Who Left Octagon In 2022

Check out the full UFC compilation below.

Arguably the biggest star in the compilation, Nate Diaz, fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279 in a win over Tony Ferguson. He’s now a free agent but could potentially re-sign at a later date.

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw retired following UFC 280, with a significant shoulder injury as the primary reason for his abrupt UFC end.

A fan favorite in women’s MMA, Roxanne Modafferi, also took off the gloves in 2022. She lost a split decision to Casey O’Neill in her final fight at UFC 271.

Donald Cerrone retired from MMA to focus on his budding film career following a loss to Jim Miller.

As UFC fans look ahead to the action over the next year, some of the most notable names in recent promotional history will be absent.

Which UFC legend could potentially return in 2023?