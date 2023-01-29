UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (1/23-1/28): Joe Pyfer Gets Second Assignment, Three Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer, welterweight knockout artist Khaos Williams, and entertaining featherweight Ricardo Ramos.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

For detailed information on some other notable fights that may have flown under your radar between January 23 and January 28, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman – UFC 285 (March 4)

Cameron Saaiman will look to maintain his unbeaten professional record when he makes his sophomore UFC outing on March 4.

Saaiman (7-0) earned a contract last year on Dana White‘s Contender Series after a perfect five-fight run in South Africa’s Extreme Fighting Championship. The 22-year-old Pretoria native made a strong first impression inside the Octagon, stopping Steven Koslow via TKO at last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view.

Despite his calls for a place on March’s London card, “MSP” will return to Las Vegas for his second outing, meeting Mana Martinez (10-3). “Manaboi” entered the UFC in 2021 after a pair of wins under the Fury FC banner following a loss on DWCS. Since then, Martinez has gone 2-1 on MMA’s biggest stage, with a defeat to Ronnie Lawrence splitting a promotional debut win over Guido Cannetti and a recent triumph against Brandon Davis.

This bantamweight bout was announced by Saaiiman on Instagram.

London is gonna have to wait, Vegas wants us back🎰👑 https://t.co/msNhE5IQmw — Cameron Saaiman (@Cameron_Saaiman) January 24, 2023

Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo – UFC Vegas 71 (March 11)

Unranked featherweights Ricardo Ramos and Austin Lingo are set to collide at UFC Vegas 71 on March 11.

Ramos (16-4) has gained a reputation as an always entertaining figure at 145 pounds. In his most recent outing, the Brazilian knocked out Danny Chavez with a memorable spinning back elbow at UFC Austin — a duplicate from his finish over Aiemann Zahabi in 2017. Having exchanged victories and losses 2019, “Carcacinha” will be in search of a winning streak this year.

He can accomplish that when he shares the Octagon with Lingo (9-1). The 28-year-old Texan has gone 2-1 in the UFC. After entering the promotion unbeaten following a stint under the LFA banner, “Lights Out” was outpointed by Youssef Zalal at UFC 247 in 2020. Since then, he’s won back-to-back contests, defeating Jacob Kilburn and Luis Saldaña on the scorecards in 2021.

This featherweight fight was first reported by Eurosport Nederland’s Marcel Dorff.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer – UFC 287 (April 8)

Joe Pyfer will look to keep the ball rolling when he walks to the Octagon for the second time at UFC 287 on April 8.

Pyfer (10-2) announced himself with a standout performance on an otherwise lackluster Dana White’s Contender Series episode last year, knocking Ozzy Diaz out. “Bodybagz” impressed even more when he made his promotional debut, stopping Alen Amedovski in one round at UFC Vegas 60.

The 26-year-old will have the chance to further establish himself as one of the top middleweight prospects when he shares the cage with veteran Gerald Meerschaert (35-15). While “GM3” has had a lengthy tenure in the UFC, competing 17 times since arriving in 2016, he’s still going strong.

The 35-year-old has won four of his last five, most recently rebounding from a decision loss to Krzysztof Jotko with an impressive submission victory over Bruno Silva at UFC San Diego.

This middleweight matchup was first reported by The Scrap’s Jake Noecker.

🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨🚨



Joe Pyfer (@joe_pyfer96) has his 2nd UFC fight booked and will be taking on Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) at #UFC287 on April 8th! pic.twitter.com/hLBY2BFL5D — Jake Noecker (@JakeNoeckerMMA) January 25, 2023

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya – UFC Event TBA (May 6)

Welterweight power-puncher Khaos Williams will return to action at the UFC event scheduled for May 6.

Williams (13-3) had a fast start in the UFC, stopping Alex Morono before brutally knocking out Abdul Razak Alhassan to extend his MMA winning streak to eight. While a narrow decision loss to Michel Pereira stalled his rise towards the rankings, the 28-year-old bounced back with a decision win over Mathew Semelsberger and TKO triumph against Miguel Baeza.

But after falling on the wrong side of a split decision verdict against Randy Brown last May, Williams will be looking to avoid the first losing skid of his career when he enters the cage for the first time in a year to face debutant Rolando Bedoya (14-1). The Peruvian is riding a 10-fight winning run dating back to 2015 and includes three knockouts and three submissions.

This welterweight fight was first reported by ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi.

Per sources: Peru’s Rolando Bedoya set for UFC debut vs. Khaos Williams on May 6th.



Bedoya is the WW champion at local promotion FFC and one of the training partners for Charles Oliveira at Diego Lima’s Chute Boxe in São Paulo.



Vía @ESPNDeportes https://t.co/IlzoW9iOIg pic.twitter.com/tgAdHzxoqm — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) January 25, 2023

Who do you envision having their hands raised in these UFC matchups?