UFC Parts Ways With Longtime Veteran

A veteran fighter once considered a mainstay in the UFC has reportedly been let go.

The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil season one competitor Francisco Trinaldo is no longer a member of the UFC roster.

Trinaldo initially debuted for the promotion as a middleweight at UFC 147 before dropping back down to his lightweight stomping grounds. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt enjoyed 10 years under the UFC banner before his recent release was first reported on.

The new initially broke courtesy of Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. The decision was reportedly made to not re-sign Trinaldo after UFC Fight Night 211 back in October. At the event, ‘Massaranduba’ lost to Randy Brown via unanimous decision.

Trinaldo has a pro MMA record of 28-9, with 19-8 in the UFC.

Francisco Trinaldo in action.

Francisco Trinaldo Fought Several Notable Names In The UFC

During his decade in the UFC, ‘Massaranduba’ went to war with the likes of Kevin Lee, Jim Miller, Paul Felder, Michael Chiesa, and Gleison Tibau.

Trinaldo picked up an impressive third-round TKO win over Felder at UFC Fight Night 95 back in September 2016. The victory capped off a seven-fight winning streak for the kickboxing maestro.

While his winning form turned some heads at the time, Trinaldo’s momentum was viciously halted by Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 106. Lee, often considered an example of unrealized potential in MMA, schooled Trinaldo on the ground in the second round. He ultimately extracted the tap from ‘Massaranduba’ with a rear-naked choke.

In a respectable career comprising many exciting contests, Trinaldo noticeably slowed down in recent years. His last four bouts all went to the scorecards, and he’s only secured one finish since 2019.

At 44, it’s debatable how much Trinaldo has left in the tank should he pursue competing in another promotion.