UFC Rankings Report: Jamahal Hill & Brandon Moreno Shake Up P4P List

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 283, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning the vacant light heavyweight championship at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill debuts on the pound-for-pound rankings list at #13 while his fellow title-winner at the pay-per-view, Brandon Moreno, shot up six positions to #9.

Despite Hill’s title win, former champion Jiří Procházka is still ranked three spots above him at #10, though the Czech did move down one position behind Moreno.

Due to his loss to Moreno in the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo fell five spots down to #15. Also moving down the rankings this week are Dustin Poirier (#12) and Robert Whittaker (#14). Also, after news of his impending return at UFC 285 was confirmed, Jon Jones moved up one spot in the rankings to #11.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Taila Santos moves up one spot to #9, and Manon Fiorot (#11) and Holly Holm (#12) swap rankings.

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez (#4) and Xiaonan Yan (#5) swap positions. Also, Jéssica Andrade drops two spots to #6.

Jessica Andrade, via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Women’s Flyweight: Jéssica Andrade may have dropped at strawweight, but after winning a flyweight bout against Lauren Murphy in dominant fashion at UFC 283, she moved up three spots in this division up to the #3 ranking. Kaitlyn Chookagian (#4), Alexa Grasso (#5), and Murphy (#6) each dropped in the rankings.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Now that Brandon Moreno is the new champion, Deiveson Figueiredo is now the #1 contender, although he has announced that he will be moving up to bantamweight. In other movement, 22-year-old flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev moved up one spot to #12, swapping places with Sumudaerji (#13). Additionally, Tagir Ulanbekov is now ranked at #14 and Tyson Nam appears at #15.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (#12) and Neil Magny (#13) swap places following Magny’s first-round defeat to Gilbert Burns at UFC 283.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill is the new light heavyweight champion, with ex-champion Jiří Procházka still firmly placed as the #1 contender. Although Glover Teixeira announced his retirement after losing to Hill, he is still currently at the bottom of the new-look top 5:

Jiří Procházka Magomed Ankalaev (+1) Jan Blachowicz (+1) Aleksandar Rakic (+1) Glover Teixeira (-3)

Another notable change this week is Johnny Walker shooting up four spots to #8 after making short work of Paul Craig, who drops two spots to #11.

Jailton Almeida, Credit: Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida debuts in the rankings at #14 after dominating the previously ranked Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283. This causes Blagoy Ivanov to fall one spot down to #15.

