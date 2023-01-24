Tuesday, January 24, 2023
UFC Rankings Report: Jamahal Hill & Brandon Moreno Shake Up P4P List

By Clyde Aidoo
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 283, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning the vacant light heavyweight championship at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill debuts on the pound-for-pound rankings list at #13 while his fellow title-winner at the pay-per-view, Brandon Moreno, shot up six positions to #9.

Despite Hill’s title win, former champion Jiří Procházka is still ranked three spots above him at #10, though the Czech did move down one position behind Moreno.

Due to his loss to Moreno in the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo fell five spots down to #15. Also moving down the rankings this week are Dustin Poirier (#12) and Robert Whittaker (#14). Also, after news of his impending return at UFC 285 was confirmed, Jon Jones moved up one spot in the rankings to #11.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Taila Santos moves up one spot to #9, and Manon Fiorot (#11) and Holly Holm (#12) swap rankings.

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez (#4) and Xiaonan Yan (#5) swap positions. Also, Jéssica Andrade drops two spots to #6.

Women’s Flyweight: Jéssica Andrade may have dropped at strawweight, but after winning a flyweight bout against Lauren Murphy in dominant fashion at UFC 283, she moved up three spots in this division up to the #3 ranking. Kaitlyn Chookagian (#4), Alexa Grasso (#5), and Murphy (#6) each dropped in the rankings.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A 

Flyweight: Now that Brandon Moreno is the new champion, Deiveson Figueiredo is now the #1 contender, although he has announced that he will be moving up to bantamweight. In other movement, 22-year-old flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev moved up one spot to #12, swapping places with Sumudaerji (#13). Additionally, Tagir Ulanbekov is now ranked at #14 and Tyson Nam appears at #15.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes  

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (#12) and Neil Magny (#13) swap places following Magny’s first-round defeat to Gilbert Burns at UFC 283.  

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill is the new light heavyweight champion, with ex-champion Jiří Procházka still firmly placed as the #1 contender. Although Glover Teixeira announced his retirement after losing to Hill, he is still currently at the bottom of the new-look top 5:

  1. Jiří Procházka
  2. Magomed Ankalaev (+1)
  3. Jan Blachowicz (+1)
  4. Aleksandar Rakic (+1)
  5. Glover Teixeira (-3)

Another notable change this week is Johnny Walker shooting up four spots to #8 after making short work of Paul Craig, who drops two spots to #11.

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida debuts in the rankings at #14 after dominating the previously ranked Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283. This causes Blagoy Ivanov to fall one spot down to #15.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 283?

