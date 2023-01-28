Former Champion Boldly Claims He’d Win A “UFC Royal Rumble”

UFC on BT Sport’s Twitter profile recently posted about a hypothetical Royal Rumble composed of UFC fighters, with one fighter confidently believing he’d be the winner.

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most enduring and popular match-types. In it, 30 performers enter the ring at 90-second intervals and look to throw each other over the top rope. The sole survivor who avoids going over the top is declared the winner.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place in January and begins the road to WrestleMania, the promotion’s biggest event of the year. Tonight’s highly anticipated event will feature two Royal Rumbles; one for the men’s roster and one for the women’s roster. Top acts such as Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins have been announced for the men’s match.

UFC on BT Sport’s hypothetical Rumble included current top dogs such as Leon Edwards and Alex Pereira, as well as legends of the past such as Georges St-Pierre and Daniel Cormier.

𝙄𝙏'𝙎 𝙍𝙊𝙔𝘼𝙇 𝙍𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙇𝙀 𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙊𝙉…



So go on then, who wins the UFC #RoyalRumble? pic.twitter.com/cUkhvrBp8Q — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 26, 2023

In among the entrants was none other than former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo.

‘Triple C’ had some interesting words to share on the topic.

Henry Cejudo Likens Himself To Rey Mysterio

‘Triple C’ jokingly suggested he’d pick up the win in such a Rumble a la Rey Mysterio, one of WWE’s most popular modern stars. Mysterio won the 2006 Royal Rumble match and went the distance, starting the match out with Triple H and lasting over an hour. At 5’6″ and approximately 165lbs, the masked high-flyer was depicted as a heroic underdog on a roster of giants.

Cejudo tweeted he’d win in a similar fashion to Mysterio before highlighting that he’d throw Daniel Cormier in particular over the top rope. The Olympic gold medalist didn’t stop there, though, as he also took a quick shot at Joe Rogan.

I'm going to start to finish like @reymysterio in '06, and throwing @dc_mma's ass over the top rope in the finals!



And then maybe @joerogan will finally recognize me as greatest combat athlete of all time! #RoyalRumble https://t.co/zAnNcwC0H1 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 27, 2023

“I’m going to start to finish like @reymysterio in ’06, and throwing @dc_mma’s a** over the top rope in the finals!” Cejudo wrote. “And then maybe @joerogan will finally recognize me as greatest combat athlete of all time!”

For now, Cejudo is much more focused on a return to the Octagon than potential WWE crossover appearance. He is expected to face controversial UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling later this year, possibly at UFC 287.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will make ‘Funk Master’ bend the knee?