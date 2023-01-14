UFC Vegas 67 Bout With Suspicious Betting Has “Questionable” Outcome

The UFC Vegas 67 fight between Charles Johnson and Jimmy Flick ended in what looked to be an early stoppage after the bout was previously flagged for suspicious line movement.

The end of 2022 saw the UFC face a significant amount of scrutiny for betting activity specifically relating to a matchup between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke from UFC Vegas 64. That fight ended in the first round after an apparent knee injury hampered Minner and Nuerdanbieke quickly finished the 32-year-old with strikes.

Nuerdanbieke’s win over Minner at UFC Vegas 64 prompted an investigation into the fight’s betting activity. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The ending to that fight fueled suspicion on social media after Nuerdanbieke’s status as a favorite had nearly doubled ahead of the fight, and apparently a large amount of money was also wagered on the Chinese fighter ending things inside the first round.

Minner’s coach James Krause had previously spoken openly about betting on fights, and the aftermath of the bout at UFC Vegas 64 resulted in Minner being cut from the promotion in addition to the UFC banning any fighters from being involved with Krause amid an investigation into the matchup’s betting activity.

Johnson Stops Flick At UFC Vegas 67

Neither fighter is associated with Krause, but the UFC’s first matchup of the year between Johnson and Flick at UFC Vegas 67 drew a bit of pre-fight attention when the odds swung heavily in favor of Johnson.

Johnson ended up stopping Flick with strikes late in the first round after a fairly one-sided fight. “The Brick” did manage to have a little bit of success with his takedowns and tried threatening submissions off his back, but any exchanges on the feet were largely dominated by Johnson.

“InnerG” eventually found himself in top position and was landing ground and pound with less than a minute remaining in the first round. Flick was actively moving his legs to defend but also had his head covered up in much the same way he had done during striking exchanges, which prompted the referee to end things with less than 30 seconds left in the round.

Charles Johnson starts off 2023 with a TKO 👊 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/piIRPAaps4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 14, 2023

The matchup with Johnson was Flick’s first fight in two years, which the 32-year-old cited as being a contributing factor to the bout’s line movement when he was asked to comment on the subject.

Whether or not there is any cause for concern regarding the line movement and finish in that particular fight, the ongoing investigation into Krause only appears to be making things worse for the former UFC fighter and previously well-respected coach.

What do you think of the stoppage in the fight between Johnson and Flick from UFC Vegas 67 and the fact that the pre-fight odds swung significantly in favor of Johnson?