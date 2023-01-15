UFC Vegas 67 Results & Highlights: Strickland Outworks Imavov

UFC Vegas 67 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw Sean Strickland make a quick turnaround from his December loss to Jared Cannonier to take on the surging Nassourdine Imavov, who was riding a three-fight win streak. While in the co-main, Dan Ige looked to snap a three-fight losing streak when he took on Damon Jackson, who was chasing his fifth straight win.

You can catch all the UFC Vegas 67 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Charles Johnson def. Jimmy Flick

In this featherweight bout, Charles Johnson earned a first-round TKO against Jimmy Flick. Catch the finish below.

Charles Johnson starts off 2023 with a TKO 👊 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/piIRPAaps4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 14, 2023

Allan Nascimento vs Carlos Hernandez

In this flyweight bout, Allan Nascimento got the win over Carlos Hernandez with a standing rear-naked choke in the first round. Catch the finish below.

Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Claudio Ribeiro

Abdul Razak Alhassan got it done with a phenomenal KO of Claudio Ribeiro in their middleweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Raoni Barcelos

Umar Nurmagomedov continues to live up to the hype after earning a sensational first-round KO against Raoni Barcelos in their bantamweight bout. Catch the finish below.

UMAR SHOWED POWER TO END IT IN ROUND 1 😳 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/XX7cBcICBI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

Raquel Pennington def. Ketlen Vieira

In this women’s bantamweight bout, Raquel Pennington got it done with a split decision win over Ketlen Vieira.

Round one took place on the feet, with Viera having success landing left hooks. Pennington pushed the pace in round two, landing the more damaging strikes. In round three, Vieira held Pennington in the clinch, but the American successfully landed. Catch the decision below.

🗣 BY SPLIT DECISION!!@RockyPMMA makes it five straight wins at #UFCVegas67 – how did you score that one? pic.twitter.com/qIx5GPXj4W — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

Roman Kopylov def. Punahele Soriano

In this middleweight bout, Roman Kopylov earned his second straight TKO win with victory over Punahele Soriano.

Round one saw Kopylov have success landing jabs, before getting a takedown late on. Then in round two, Kopylov landed successive brutal body shots that slowed Soriano down immensely, before the Russian unloaded and put him away. Catch the finish below.

KOPYLOV WITH THE RELENTLESS FINISH AT #UFCVEGAS67 👊 pic.twitter.com/GV1t3Cefff — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

Dan Ige def. Damon Jackson

Dan Ige is back to winning ways after earning a brutal KO victory over Damon Jackson in their featherweight bout.

Round one saw Ige wobble Jackson multiple times and get a very late takedown. Then in round two, Ige landed a huge left hook that put Jackson out cold. Catch the highlights below.

50K IGE WITH THE WALK OFF 😳 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/46qPVQa1TY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

Sean Strickland def. Nassourdine Imavov

In the main event, Sean Strickland got back in the win column with a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov.

Round one saw Imavov on the offensive early on, but Strickland managed to avoid his power shots and counter with a few of his own. In round two, Strickland started to control the pace of the fight, with both fighters landing stinging shots. Round three saw Strickland continue to press forward, stifling Imavov’s output and landing shots effectively.

In round four, Strickland continued to frustrate Imavov, connecting with combinations and having repeated success with jabs. And it was much of the same in round five, with Strickland evading Imavov’s power shots to round out the win. Catch the highlights below.

Nothing but respect after 25 hard fought minutes. What a scrap 👏 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/Il9ottovcn — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

Short notice? No problem!



Sean Strickland kicks off his 2023 with the main event victory 💪 pic.twitter.com/fQ9msJ7f6C — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

#UFCVegas67 Official Result: Sean Strickland (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) defeats Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision.



All Fight Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) January 15, 2023

Strickland steps in on less than a week's notice and gets the W 😤 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/JZ8bNAZ8ZQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

