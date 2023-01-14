UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 67 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see Sean Strickland make a quick turnaround from his December loss to Jared Cannonier to take on the surging Nassourdine Imavov, who’s riding a three-fight win streak. The top-15 middleweights will fight at light heavyweight due to the fight taking place on short notice.

In the co-main event, Dan Ige will be looking to snap a three-fight losing streak when he takes on Damon Jackson, who will be chasing his fifth straight win. And make sure you catch the prelims, which will feature our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between Javid Basharat and Mateus Mendonca.

The preliminary card begins at 5:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, however there was one fight cancelation. Weight-management issues forced Sijara Eubanks to withdraw from her flyweight bout against Priscila Cachoeira.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Vegas 67 highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC Vegas 67 Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov

Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano vs Roman Kopylov

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira vs Raquel Pennington

Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov vs Raoni Barcelos

UFC Vegas 67 Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)