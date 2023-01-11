UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov Fight Card, How to Watch

The UFC kicks off its first card of the year with a light heavyweight clash between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov.

The card was initially set to be Kelvin Gastelum facing Imavov in the main event. However, Gastelum pulled out of the fight due to a mouth injury on Jan. 9. Strickland agreed to step in on short notice to fight Imavov, but the fight had to be a light heavyweight bout. Both fighters agreed to the terms to make the fight official for this Saturday.

UFC Vegas 67 Main Event and Co-Main Event

Strickland will aim to start the year fresh with a win. Once considered a potential UFC Middleweight Championship contender, Stickland has suffered two straight losses. His last defeat was against Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 66 on Dec. 17.

Although he struggled in his previous two fights, he is still ranked seventh in the middleweight division. While it may not be ideal for Strickland to fight on short notice, the fight being contested at light heavyweight could help him this Saturday. Compared to fighting at middleweight, Strickland could have an easier time making light heavyweight on a few days’ notice and could help him pull off the upset.

While Strickland hopes to get back into the win column, Imavov could be a difficult opponent to fight under these conditions. Imavov is on a three-fight win streak and has defeated two out of three opponents by TKO. His last win was against Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision at UFC Paris on Sep. 3, 2022.

Before defeating Buckley, Imavov defeated Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 268 on Nov. 6, 2021, and Ian Heinisch at UFC Vegas 32 on July 24, 2021, by TKO. The UFC has Imavov ranked 12th in the middleweight division, and a win over Strickland could make the UFC consider putting Imavov against someone in the top ten at middleweight.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 67 will feature a featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Damon Jackson. Ige is looking to end his three-fight losing streak. Ranked 13th in the featherweight division, Ige will put his spot at risk against Jackson, who is on a four-fight win streak.

UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov Fight Card

Main Card

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout- #7(MW) Sean Strickland vs. #12 (MW)Nassourdine Imavov (12-3)

– Light Heavyweight Bout- #7(MW) Sean Strickland vs. #12 (MW)Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: #13 Dan Ige (15-6) vs. Damon Jackson (22-4-1)

– Featherweight Bout: #13 Dan Ige (15-6) vs. Damon Jackson (22-4-1) Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (9-2) vs. Roman Kopylov (9-2)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: #2 Ketlen Vieira (13-2) vs. #5 Raquel Pennington (14-8)

Bantamweight Bout: #11 Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) vs. Raoni Barcelos (17-3)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Bout: Claudio Ribeiro (10-2) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5)

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rebecki (16-1) vs. Nick Fiore (6-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Javid Basharat (13-0) vs. Mateus Mendonca (10-0)

Flyweight Bout: Allan Nascimento (19-6) vs. Carlos Hernandez (8-1)

Featherweight Bout: Issac Dulgarian (5-0) vs. Daniel Argueta (8-1)

Flyweight bout: Charles Johnson (12-3) vs. Jimmy Flick (16-5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) vs. Sijara Eubanks (7-7)

When is UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov?

UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov will take place on Jan. 14 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. The prelims will kick off the first UFC of the year at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. While the UFC has advertised the time on their website, the bout order and time could still change.

How to Watch?

UFC fans can watch the entire UFC Vegas 67 card on ESPN+ in the United States.