UFC Vegas 67 Official Weigh-In Results, One Cancellation

UFC Vegas 67 takes place live tomorrow night from Las Vegas, Nevada, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results!

The first UFC event of 2022 finally goes down tomorrow night, featuring two top-15 middleweights battling in the main event in a light heavyweight bout.

Sean Strickland will try to swiftly bounce back from his loss in the final UFC fight of 2022 to Jared Cannonier and return to his winning ways. Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov will be looking to extend his winning streak to four straight with a win tomorrow night.

In the co-main event, featherweights Dan Ige (#13) and the streaking Damon Jackson will go at it. Also on the card will be middleweights Punahele Soriano and Roman Kopylov; a battle between top-5 women’s bantamweights in Ketlen Vieira (#2) and Raquel Pennington (#5); and the return of one of the biggest prospects in the entire promotion, Umar Nurmagomedov, when he takes on veteran Raoni Barcelos.

And of course, you don’t want to miss our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between Javid Basharat and Mateus Mendonca.

UFC Vegas 67 Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 67 takes place Saturday, January 14, 2023 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event kicks off at 4:00 PM ET, with the main card starting at 7:00 PM. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+.

The official weigh-ins have concluded, with one fight cancellation. Due to weight-management issues, Sijara Eubanks was forced to withdraw from her flyweight bout against Priscila Cachoeira.

Another notable takeaway from today’s weigh-ins is Nassourdine Imavov coming in very light for his bout against Sean Strickland, who came in 10 pounds heavier than Imavov. Both fighters are middleweights who have agreed to fight up at light heavyweight due to the fight coming together on short notice.

You can view the full weigh-in results below

UFC Vegas 67 Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Sean Strickland (204) vs Nassourdine Imavov (194) Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Damon Jackson (145.5)

Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Damon Jackson (145.5) Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs Roman Kopylov (185)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Raquel Pennington (135.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov (135) vs Raoni Barcelos (135)

UFC Vegas 67 Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)