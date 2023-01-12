Umar Nurmagomedov Feels Khabib’s MMA Hiatus Won’t Last Long

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov has given an interesting take on Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s MMA leave.

Khabib will reportedly leave MMA entirely to focus on his personal life and more specifically, his family. Since leaving the sport as a fighter in 2020, he’s coached numerous fighters, including Islam Makhachev and his cousin Umar.

The latest news regarding Khabib’s presence in MMA comes just weeks before Makhachev’s title defense against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. According to Javier Mendez, Khabib won’t be in Makhachev’s corner, although it’s uncertain if he’ll be in attendance as a spectator.

Umar, who will face Raoni Barcelos this weekend at UFC Vegas 67, won’t have Khabib in his corner. He recently surged into the bantamweight rankings and could enter the title picture this year.

Despite Khabib’s absence this weekend, Umar feels it’ll be short-lived.

Umar Nurmagomedov: Khabib “Cannot Go Away” From Coaching Fighters

During his UFC Vegas 67 media day, Umar questioned whether or not Khabib’s coaching leave will be permanent.

“This guy my brother and with me. He cannot go away,” Umar said. “I was calling him, talking to him about this fight, about cutting weight. This guy just stopping too much fly (traveling). When I go home, I’ll be training with him. I will go to his home and say to him, ‘Hey, let’s go to training.’ But even this guy is all the time training. He cannot stop.”

Khabib will remain a strong presence in his promotion, Eagle FC, which will continue to host events in 2023. However, Eagle FC doesn’t have any United States events scheduled as of the timing of this writing.

Daniel Cormier, Khabib’s longtime friend, and former teammate, recently spoke about how special Khabib’s MMA leave is. He also pointed to Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Umar as examples of how Khabib’s legacy will last forever.

Umar will likely feel a void this weekend against Barcelos without Khabib in his corner, but he thinks this feeling will be short-term.

