Fighters React To Umar Nurmagomedov Knocking Out Raoni Barcelos

Umar Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated record and scored possibly the best highlight of his career when he knocked out Raoni Barcelos at UFC Vegas 67.
The matchup between the two bantamweights was one of the more highly-anticipated fights scheduled for the UFC’s first event of 2023. Things got off to a fairly patient start for both men, with Barcelos largely controlling the center as he tried to land high kicks and Nurmagomedov comfortable working his own kicking game from the outside.
It was Barcelos who surprisingly teased the fight’s first takedown and inadvertently caused a minor head clash, but as the round went on Nurmagomedov started to work his jab and seemed to grow more confident on the feet. The 26-year-old looked poised to take the first round with his higher rate of activity before bursting forward with under 30 seconds left.
Nurmagomedov initially threw up a knee that just barely missed Barcelos’ chin, but it was a follow-up left hook in the same sequence that connected cleanly and sent the Brazilian to the mat. Barcelos was clearly out in the center of the cage, and Nurmagomedov landed one half-hearted hammerfist before realizing the fight was over.
Fighters React To Nurmagomedov’s Knockout
Nurmagomedov’s win was made all the more impressive by the fact that Barcelos had never been knocked out before, and the win drew plenty of reactions from other UFC fighters.
