Report: Valentina Shevchenko’s Return Set For UFC 285

Long-reigning UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko’s next opponent appears to be set for UFC 285.

UFC 285 is quickly shaping up to be an exciting, star-studded event. In the main event, light heavyweight legend Jon Jones will make his long-awaited heavyweight debut. He will take on Ciryl Gane for the newly vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes is also expected to compete in the same event against Irene Aldana.

Now, it appears Valentina Shevchenko will be joining the increasingly stacked card. ‘Bullet’ hasn’t fought since her controversial split-decision win over Taila Santos at UFC 275. At UFC 285, Shevchenko is expected to put her title up for grabs against the No.4-ranked Alexa Grasso.

If Shevchenko is victorious, it will mark her eight successful defense of the flyweight mantle.

Bo Nickal Debuts & Cody Garbrandt Returns At UFC 285

UFC 285 will also see the long-awaited debut of Dana White‘s Contender Series showstealer Bo Nickal. ‘The Allen Assassin’ demolished two opponents on the show last year. At UFC 285, the freestyle wrestling ace will go toe-to-toe with Jamie Pickett. The fight was originally set for UFC 282 but Nickal had to postpone due to injury.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrant will also be back in action for the first time since UFC 269. At the December 2021 event, ‘No Love’ made his ill-fated flyweight debut. He was TKO’d in round one by Kai Kara-France. At UFC 285, he will return to the bantamweight division to take on Julio Arce.

Kazakh rising star Shavkat Rakhmonov will also compete at the event. The welterweight prodigy will finally take on Geoff Neal. The UFC’s first domestic event of 2023 is quickly shaping up to be one of its biggest of the year.

Current UFC 285 Card:

UFC Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship Bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Alexa Grasso

Viviane Araújo vs. Amanda Ribas

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farad Basharat

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

