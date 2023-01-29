Watch: Valerie Loureda Makes Televised WWE Debut

Former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda had her first taped WWE match at NXT LVL UP this past Friday.

Valerie Loureda has been training at the WWE Performance Center for almost 12 months. Prior to her move to pro wrestling, she has a 4-1 professional MMA record, with two wins via knockout and two via decision.

An expert in taekwondo, Loureda’s debut in Bellator saw her unleash a devastating body kick on Colby Fletcher. She followed the devastating kick up with a series of punches to secure a first-round TKO win.

Loureda has not been seen in the Bellator cage since her split-decision win over Taylor Turner in November 2021 at Bellator 271. The win followed a tough decision loss to Hannah Guy at Bellator 259. Loureda is now going by the ring name Lola Vice. She has reportedly wrestled on NXT house shows, but this was her televisual debut.

Valorie Loureda Makes WWE (NXT) Televised Debut

Ahead of the Friday release of the event she performed on, Loureda retweeted them along with her own post confirming her arrival on WWE’s developmental show.

I did it. Lola Vice. pic.twitter.com/yPD8MyJBxC — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) January 25, 2023

Loureda, aka Lola Vice, would lose her debut to Dani Palmer but judging from the following clip of the match, she put on a strong showing for a newcomer. You can check out some of the action from her televised debut below.

A large number of top WWE stars over the past 10 years have come out of the NXT training program and show. Main event stars such as current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt all spent time perfecting their craft on the developmental brand before they made it to the main roster.

For Valerie Loureda, this was a major step in her new career as a professional wrestler.

Do you think Valerie Loureda did well in her televised WWE debut?