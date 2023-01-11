Victoria Lee’s Gym Closes Permanently Just Days After Tragic Death

Victoria Lee’s home gym permanently closed just days after she passed away ahead of her next fight in ONE.

Todd Atkins was the first to report the news of United MMA closing its doors.

Lee spent her entire professional career at United MMA in Waipahu, HI. Her siblings, Angela and Christian, trained out of United MMA en route to their current ONE title reigns.

Angela and Christian opened the gym in 2021, around the time Victoria made her professional MMA debut. Both siblings taught various courses and classes at the gym.

Lee passed away last month, as Angela recently announced on social media. Her cause of death hasn’t been released to the public.

According to Atkins, United MMA sent out an email to all members of the gym notifying them of the cancelation of all memberships.

Lee was targeting a return to the ONE cage this weekend at ONE on Prime Video 6. She was coached by her father, Ken, who also coached her brother Adrian to a recent amateur title.

Lee made her professional MMA debut at just 16 years old at ONE 129, earning a second-round submission over Sunisa Srisan. She followed it up with back-to-back finishes over Wang Luping and Victória Souza in 2021.

Lee didn’t fight in 2022 due to undisclosed reasons. In addition to her MMA success, she also earned numerous accolades in grappling.

Lee’s death shocked the MMA community, with various tributes over the past few days. ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently released a statement of support for her family during this troubling time.

ONE returns to action this Friday in Thailand. The promotion is expected to have some sort of pre-event ceremony to honor Lee.

