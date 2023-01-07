ONE Championship Fighter Victoria Lee Dead, Age 18

The MMA world has suffered a major blow, as young prospect Victoria Lee has tragically passed away.

Hawaiian MMA prodigy and sister of ONE champions Angela and Christian Lee, Victoria was well on her way to carving her own path in the world of MMA. At just 18 years old, she has already earned several accolades in the grappling scene before transitioning to MMA where she earned a perfect 3-0 record with three finishes as a teenager, all under the banner of ONE Championship.

Victoria Lee Has Passed Away

Angela Lee would be the one to break the tragic news that her sister had passed away on December 26th. She did so with a heartbreakingly emotional post to her Instagram page.

Here, Angela revealed that Victoria Lee has sadly passed, not publicly revealing a cause of death at the time of writing. She shared some kind words about her sister and the impact that Victoria left on this world before asking for respect and privacy during this period of deep grieving.

“On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through…It is incredibly difficult to say this…Our Victoria passed away,” Angela Lee wrote in her lengthy statement. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then.We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

“Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia,” Angela continued. “We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us.

“We will never be the same.Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out,” Angela Lee wrote. “We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time…. Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

via Instagram @angelaleemma

This news is beyond heartbreaking for the Lee family, as well as the entire MMA community. Victoria Lee was a highly touted prospect and seemingly a very loved person, and it is a tragedy that she is gone so young.

MMA News would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Victoria Lee.