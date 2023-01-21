Virna Jandiroba Speaks Out Against Jair Bolsonaro, Right-Wing Politics In Brazil

UFC strawweight Virna Jandiroba has called for an end to the recent riots in Brazil after Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency concluded.

Brazilian politics have made world headlines recently since the ousting of Bolsonaro in the 2022 Brazilian general election. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated Bolsonaro and assumed office earlier this year.

After Bolsonaro was removed from office, he fled to Florida, where he is staying at former UFC champion José Aldo’s house. He was placed under investigation after a controversial stint in office.

Aldo and his wife reportedly been accused of getting wrongful handouts by Bolsonaro and his government.

Supporters of Bolsonaro attacked several government buildings earlier this month in protest of the election. Things remain tense in Brazil, and some speculated whether or not UFC 283 would still take place this weekend in Rio de Janeiro amidst the ongoing protests and violence.

Jandiroba, who self-identifies politically as left-leaning, feels Bolsonaro and his supporters are dangerous to Brazilian society.

Virna Jandiroba Rips Far-Right “Barbarism” In Brazil

During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Jandiroba explained her opposition to former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro and the recent riots in the country.

“Bolsonaro offends me and my people on several levels. It’s impossible for me to like him,” Jandiroba said. “I try not to criticize fighters individually, though. I believe it has a lot to do with being ignorant. I also think it flirts with the military concept. Martial arts were born from military tactics, so I think they flirt. However, I think it’s contradictory. I practice jiu-jitsu and in its roots, going all the way back to the samurais, they are the ones who serve. People have been distorting the meaning of it along the way. Now they think people can sort things out by using force…

“That’s what we should strive for, being inclusive,” Jandiroba continued. “We can’t be excluding people. It goes against the world, it goes against civilization. If we go down that way, it’s barbarism. We were on that path, and some of us have been pointing that out since the beginning. Lots of people regurgitated the homophobic, racist, sexist things he said. It was so anti-democratic, but people were not paying enough attention. The riots in Brasilia were just the last drop. And now Bolsonaro’s fallacies are out there for everyone to see. The Emperor has no clothes.”

Bolsonaro has not accepted the results of the 2022 election and concerns about a coup have been expressed. He has a series of controversial views on political violence, homosexuality, and women.

In addition to Bolsonaro garnering support from Aldo, UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo recently spoke in favor of the Brazil riots. He also called for the military to reinstate Bolsonaro as president.

Jandiroba hasn’t fought since a win over Angela Hill last May. She’s also picked up wins over the likes of Felice Herrig, Kanako Murata, and Mallory Martin during her time in the UFC.

Bolsonaro has his fair share of support in MMA, although Jandiroba is in the minority of those who feel he and his political ideals aren’t in Brazil’s best interest.

