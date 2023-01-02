Alexander Volkanovski: People “Should” Doubt Me Against Islam Makhachev

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has admitted that his underdog status is entirely justified ahead of his lightweight title challenge.

While Volkanovski has occupied the 145-pound throne since 2019, 2022 was widely seen as the year in which he solidified his place in contention for divisional GOAT status courtesy of his dominant third victory over Max Holloway.

On the back of that, the Australian is hoping that the new year will bring even grander fortunes in the form of multi-weight greatness. At UFC 284 next month, Volkanovski will challenge for Islam Makhachev’s lightweight gold, which the Dagestani collected last October at UFC 280.

Despite his credentials at featherweight, past experience competing at higher weights, undefeated UFC record, and active 22-fight win streak, Volkanovski is seemingly being regarded as the underdog by many in the MMA community.

That’s certainly reflected in the odds, with the Aussie currently sitting at +275 against the -330 line of favorite Makhachev, as per DraftKings Sportsbook.

And while he firmly expects to upset the odds come fight night in Perth, Volkanovski isn’t challenging the pre-fight expectations of some.

Volkanovski Welcomes Widespread Doubt

During a recent interview with The AllStar’s John Hyon Ko, Volkanovski discussed the challenge he’s facing on February 11 and the public perception of it.

After noting that he relishes the chance to complete an objective seen as impossible by many, Volkanovski admitted that people’s doubts about his chances are justified. But he’s calling on his detractors to maintain the same attitude towards Makhachev’s invincibility should he prove them wrong.

“I want challenges. These challenges are making me better,” Volkanovski said. “Sitting there and protecting records has never been how I was… Every fight’s a risk.. I would rather take on bigger challenges, challenges that people think can’t be done. At the end of the day, that just moves you forward.

“I don’t fold under that type of pressure. I’m ready for the challenge… This is just words I’m telling everyone. People are gonna think it ain’t gonna happen. People are gonna doubt me — and they should. This isn’t an easy challenge. But just remember that you are putting him on this pedestal… acting like it can’t be done,” Volkanovski added. “Just remember that. Don’t forget about that. When I get this job done, don’t start changing this narrative.”

As well as looking to add a second piece of gold to his trophy cabinet on home soil next month, Volkanovski will also be putting something on the line himself — the pound-for-pound crown.

Should all go well for the Aussie, he’ll leave the Octagon at UFC 284 with a pair of titles, P4P #1 status intact, and a significantly smaller group of doubters.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

